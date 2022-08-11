NFL International Series: History of Games Outside America

History of NFL international games originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Football is an American sport, but the NFL has worked to make it a global one.

The league has routinely held games outside of the United States. While it has become a signature aspect of the NFL schedule thanks to the International Series, the history of games in other countries stretches back almost 100 years.

Just how long has the NFL been going abroad? And how does the schedule come together to give different organizations a chance to participate in an international game?

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s an extensive look at the NFL’s international history, along with some of the league’s plans for the future:

How many NFL regular season games have been played outside the U.S.?

Forty regular season games have been played outside the U.S. in NFL history.

The first ever professional football game played in another country came on Nov. 8, 1926, when the AFL’s New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Wildcats 28-0 at Toronto’s Maple Leaf Stadium. It took almost 80 years for the NFL to hold its first international regular season game, “Fútbol Americano.” The Arizona Cardinals defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-14 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Oct. 2, 2005.

The NFL founded its International Series in 2007, sending the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins to Wembley Stadium in London to kick things off. The series has hosted 33 games in all across two cities and has been a part of every NFL season except one since its creation. After canceling international games in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league returned overseas with two matchups at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2021.

Along with the International Series, one regular season game per season was played in Canada as part of the Bills Toronto Series from 2008 through 2013.

How many NFL preseason games have been played outside the U.S.?

While the league turned away from international regular season games after the Yankees-Wildcats tilt, it has an extensive history with international preseason play. In all, there have been 52 preseason games between NFL and/or AFL teams played outside the U.S.

The first one of those was played between the Giants and Chicago Bears at Varsity Stadium in Toronto on Aug. 15, 1960. There were two more intraleague preseason games in 1969 and three more over the next 14 years, including the NFL’s first game of any kind outside of North America. That preseason contest pinned the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Diego Chargers in Tokyo on Aug. 16, 1976.

International NFL preseason games became much more of a staple in the schedule with the founding of the American Bowl in 1986. The initiative lasted through 2005 and featured up to four international preseason games per year at its height. The series brought teams to London, Tokyo, Montreal, Berlin, Barcelona, Mexico City, Toronto, Dublin, Vancouver, Sydney and Osaka before it was abandoned.

Two more international preseason games were held in 1988. The Minnesota Vikings faced the Bears in Gothenburg, Sweden, for the Volvo American Football Classic, while the New York Jets faced the Cleveland Browns in Montreal for the Molson Challenge.

How many other NFL exhibition games have been played outside the U.S.?

Before NFL teams played against each other across the globe, they faced off against squads from other countries.

The first game between an American team and a Canadian team came in 1948. The Canadian Football League’s Montreal Alouettes hosted the Brooklyn Dodgers of the All-American Football Conference and wound up losing 27-1.

Two years later, the Giants visited the Ottawa Rough Riders in the first NFL-CFL exhibition. The NFL and CFL met up in seven interleague exhibitions from 1950 to 1961.

Which city has hosted the most international NFL games?

London has been the site of the most international NFL games at 39. England’s capital has been the site of 30 regular season contests, more than any other international city, along with nine exhibitions.

Toronto (6) and Mexico City (4) are the only other cities outside the U.S. to host a regular season game.

Tokyo has been home to the most international NFL preseason games at 13, followed by London (9), Toronto (6), Mexico City (6) and Berlin (5).

How does international NFL scheduling work?

Starting with the 2022 NFL season, the league will hold at least four international games each season. The league guarantees that every franchise will host one of those matchups every eight years, taking away a home game. Teams can also volunteer to host international games.

With the league switching to a 17-game schedule in 2021, each conference alternates seasons in which its teams have nine home games to eight road games. For inter-conference games abroad, the home team will be the one that comes from the conference where its organizations have the additional home game on their schedule.

The NFL schedule makers take international travel into consideration for teams. In many cases, franchises that play international games get their bye the following week.

Which NFL team has played the most games outside the U.S.?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten plenty of use out of their passports over the last decade.

The franchise has played an NFL-high eight regular season games outside of the U.S. All eight of those contests have been held in London, with seven played at Wembley Stadium and their most recent one played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jacksonville is 4-4 in London games. By comparison, the team has a 36-101 record in games played on U.S. soil from 2013 through 2021.

After the Jaguars, the Buffalo Bills have the next-most international regular season games with seven. Six of those were played as part of the aforementioned Bills Toronto Series before the team made its first trip to London in 2015.

How many international NFL games are there in 2022?

The NFL has scheduled five matchups for its International Series in 2022, and a new European city will get in the mix.

The league will make its first trip to Munich on Nov. 13 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena. It will be the first regular season NFL game played in Germany after the league held an annual preseason game in Berlin from 1990 to 1994. There will be four regular season games played in Germany from 2022 to 2025, with two in Munich and two in Frankfurt.

The other four international tilts in 2022 will feature familiar locations. Two games will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while Wembley Stadium and Estadio Azteca will each hold one.

The 2022 International Series includes the Green Bay Packers’ first ever international regular season game. They are the only NFL franchise that has not taken part in one yet, and that will change when they play the Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 5.

Here is the full international schedule for 2022: