NFL Not Backing Down on Protecting Quarterbacks

The NFL isn’t backing down on protecting quarterbacks.

League executive Troy Vincent said there was a “healthy” and “spirited” conversation with owners about roughing-the-passer penalties at the league meeting on Tuesday.

“Everyone knows if your quarterback is not healthy, you don’t have a chance to win,” Vincent said. “We’re not changing the philosophy around that call. ... We’re not going to back off of protecting the quarterback.”

A pair of disputed roughing penalties in Week 5 frustrated defensive players and had players, coaches and fans questioning what constitutes a legal hit. Rich McKay, chairman of the NFL’s competition committee, said the conversation on making roughing-the-passer calls reviewable lasted about 30 seconds and needs more discussion.

“When you decide to review subjective fouls, then you’re going to have subjective eyes on something that’s already been viewed once,” McKay said.

McKay pointed out the league’s negative experience with reviewing pass interference in 2019.

Overall, roughing-the-passer penalties are down from previous years. Through Week 6, there were 53 in 2018, 59 in 2019, 43 in 2020, 52 in 2021 and 38 so far in 2022.

“We’ve had less calls than we’ve had in the past,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “There has been no change to the rule. We obviously, as in any officiating, officials make calls that we would rather not have be calls or we’d have calls that we prefer that they do make. We make that clear to the officials and make it clear to our coaches.”