NFL Playoffs
NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round Live Updates

The stage is set for this year's NFL divisional round

From left: Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Daniel Jones and Jalen Hurts.
The NFL showdowns continue this weekend with four spicy matchups in the divisional round.

The action will kick off on Saturday afternoon with the first of four matchups over two days.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who completed a stunning 27-point comeback to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild card round, will visit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Saturday doubleheader will conclude with an NFC East battle between Daniel Jones and the New York Giants and Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will visit Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the first of the two Sunday divisional round contests. The wild card round wrapped up with the Dallas Cowboys defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to claim the final spot in the divisional round, and now they will take a trip to San Francisco to take on Brock Purdy and the 49ers to close out Sunday's doubleheader.

Follow along for the latest news and more from this weekend's divisional round:

