2022 NFL Quarterbacks: Highest Annual Salaries After Rodgers, Murray

2022 NFL Quarterbacks: Highest annual salaries after Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Money is not a problem for elite NFL signal-callers.

Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford have more in common than just their desire for a second Super Bowl ring – they all make boatloads of cash playing one of the most lucrative positions in sports.

Rodgers, the highest-paid player in the NFL this season, is set to make a whopping $50.3 million in 2022. While Rodgers might miss star receiver Davante Adams, his new contract in Green Bay should fill whatever void is left by the league’s second-highest paid WR.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Behind Rodgers is the newly-extended Kyler Murray, who reportedly has inked a five-year, $230.5 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals that includes $160 million guaranteed.

Cardinals are giving Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal that includes $160 million guaranteed, per source. It gives Murray the second highest paid QB average at $46.1 million per year. https://t.co/tTnUJXGSm3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2022

Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is now the second highest-paid QB with an average at $46.1 million per year. Let’s take a look at who sits behind him and Rodgers:

Who is the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback?

Aaron Rodgers remains the top dog in 2022, despite Kyler Murray’s massive new deal.

Behind Rodgers and Murray are Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes who bring in $46 million and $45 million each year, respectively.

Highest NFL QB salaries in 2022

Here are the salary rankings for the top-20 quarterbacks based on average annual value, per Over The Cap.

1. Aaron Rodgers (Packers): $50.3 million (3-year, $150.8 million contract)

2. Kyler Murray (Cardinals): $46.1 million (5-year, $230.5 million contract)

3. Deshaun Watson (Browns): $46 million (5-year $230 million contract)

4. Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs): $45 million (10-year $450 million contract)

5. Josh Allen (Bills): $43 million (6-year $258 million contract)

6. Derek Carr (Raiders): $40.47 million (3-year, $121.4 million contract)

T-7. Dak Prescott (Cowboys): $40 million (4-year, $160 million contract)

T-7. Matt Stafford (Rams): $40 million (4-year $160 million contract)

T-9. Kirk Cousins (Vikings): $35 million (1-year $35 million contract)

T-9. Russell Wilson (Broncos): $35 million (4-year $140 million contract)

11. Jared Goff (Lions): $33.5 million (4-year $134 million contract)

12. Carson Wentz (Commanders): $32 million ($4-year 128 million contract)

13. Matt Ryan (Colts): $30 million (5-year $150 million contract)

14. Ryan Tannehill (Titans): $29.5 million (4-year $118 million contract)

15. Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers): $27.5 million (5-year $137.5 million contract)

16. Tom Brady (Buccaneers): $25 million (1-year contract)

17. Jameis Winston (Saints): $14 million (2-year $28 million contract)

18. Marcus Mariota (Falcons): $9.375 million (2-year $18.75 million contract)

19. Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars): $9.19 million (4-year $36.79 million contract)

20. Joe Burrow (Bengals): $9.04 million (4-year $36.19 million contract)