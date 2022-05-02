Report: DeAndre Hopkins Suspended 6 Games for Violating PED Policy

Report: DeAndre Hopkins suspended 6 games for PEDs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Cardinals’ Pro-Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hNGNX4Aegx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022

Hopkins withdrew his appeal of the suspension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, so he will indeed miss the first six games of the 2022 season.

Hopkins, a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, was limited to 10 games last season due to injury. It was the first time in his nine-year career that he didn't appear in at least 15 games.

The Cardinals just made a high-profile move at wide receiver during the 2022 NFL Draft, acquiring former first-round pick Marquise "Hollywood" Brown from the Baltimore Ravens to reunite him with college teammate Kyler Murray. Arizona already needed help at the position after the Jacksonville Jaguars signed away Christian Kirk on a massive multi-year deal in free agency. Kirk led the Cards in targets, receptions and receiving yards last season.

While the addition of Brown eases the hit, Hopkins' suspension is still a substantial blow to the Cardinals' 2022 outlook. Over his two seasons with Arizona, Hopkins has racked up 157 receptions for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns in 26 games.