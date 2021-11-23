Tom Brady

NFL Twitter Hilariously Reacts to Tom Brady Rushing for First Down

The 44-year-old quarterback showed off his wheels on Monday Night Football

By Justin Leger

NFL Twitter hilariously reacts to Tom Brady rushing for first down originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Tom Brady didn't miss an opportunity to show off his wheels on national television.

Against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback uncharacteristically scrambled for a 10-yard gain and a first down. It marked his longest run since his 17-yard scamper on Dec. 8, 2019 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watch the play below:

The electric moment prompted plenty of A+ reactions on Twitter, including one from Brady's former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman:

With that impressive run, Brady now has 1,094 rushing yards for 22-year NFL career.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Tom BradyNFLTampa Bay BuccaneersNFL Week 11
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us