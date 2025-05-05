The Baltimore Ravens on Monday announced they were releasing kicker Justin Tucker, calling it a tough decision based on the team's current roster.

Tucker, 35, who has been with the team since 2012, in January was accused of inappropriate behavior during massage therapy sessions by six women who spoke to The Baltimore Banner. The news outlet the next month reported allegations of more women.

Ravens Executive Vice President and General Manager Eric DeCosta made no mention of the allegations in Monday's statement that Tucker was being released by the team.

Tucker has denied any wrongdoing, and he has not been charged with any crime.

The Ravens last month drafted a kicker, Tyler Loop, in the sixth round.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has said that the any decision made about Tucker's place on the team would be based on football, NFL.com reported.

“Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances," DeCosta said in Monday's statement that Tucker would be released. "Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker."

DeCosta thanked Tucker for his contributions to the Ravens, and said highlighted Tucker's "reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent.”

Tucker is considered one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history. He had some struggles during the 2024 season.

An NFL investigation into the allegations of misconduct against Tucker remains in progress, NBC Sports reported.

Tucker has called the allegations in The Baltimore Banner “unequivocally false.”

“In accusing me of misconduct, the article takes innocuous, or ambiguous, interactions and skews them so out of proportion they are no longer recognizable, and it presents vague insinuations as fact,” Tucker said in a statement in January. “This is desperate tabloid fodder.”

DeCosta thanked Tucker and said the team wishes him and his family well.

“We are grateful for Justin’s many contributions while playing for the Ravens,” DeCosta said. “We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives.”

Tucker was signed by the Ravens in 2012 as a free agent. He was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and is a Super Bowl champion, winning Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens at the end of the 2012 season.

