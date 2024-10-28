Bears' Tyrique Stevenson taunted Commanders fans before tipping Hail Mary that led to touchdown

Tyrique Stevenson will want that back.

The Washington Commanders stunned the Chicago Bears 18-15 at home Sunday thanks to a last-second Hail Mary thrown by Jayden Daniels and caught by Noah Brown.

But Bears defensive back Stevenson played a role in how it transpired. Fan-captured video showed Stevenson taunting Commanders fans before the final snap and continued to do so as the play went on.

Stevenson, 24, then recovered to cover Washington's receivers, but ultimately ended up being the one who tipped it back into the end zone where Brown stood for the easy haul.

A few hours after the game, Stevenson posted an apology on social media.

"To Chicago and teammates my apologies for lack of awareness and focus ….," Stevenson wrote. "The game ain’t over until zeros hit the clock. Can’t take anything for granted. Notes taken, improvement will happen. #Beardown"

Stevenson, a 2023 second-round pick by Chicago out of Miami (Fla.), has a key part in the Bears' defense as a starter in Eric Washington's system.

It is not yet known if Stevenson will face disciplinary penalties by the team for his actions, especially considering how it cost the team.

Chicago fell to 4-3 and is last in a tight NFC North, while the Commanders moved to a solid 6-2 start after failing to make the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

The Bears are on the road in Week 9 as they will face the Arizona Cardinals, currently first in the NFC West at 4-4.