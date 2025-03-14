The initial 2025 NFL free agency frenzy is in the rearview.

But that doesn't mean there isn't value to still be found on the open market.

Days after the legal tampering period opened, several multi-time Pro Bowlers, notable veterans and intriguing young players remain unsigned. That includes players who were originally set to hit free agency, such as quarterback Russell Wilson, as well as those who were cut, like quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wideout Cooper Kupp.

Here's a full updated look at the best remaining NFL free agents (players listed alphabetically by last name):

Keenan Allen, WR, Chicago Bears

In his first season with the Chicago Bears, Keenan Allen caught 70 of 121 targets for 744 yards and seven touchdowns over 15 games. The six-time Pro Bowler turns 33 in April.

David Andrews, C, New England Patriots

David Andrews is one of several veterans on this list who were released. After going undrafted in 2015, Andrews signed with the New England Patriots, made 121 starts over nine seasons and won two Super Bowls. Andrews, who turns 33 in July, was limited to four games last season due to a shoulder injury.

Mekhi Becton, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

Mekhi Becton, 25, went from a first-round bust with the New York Jets to a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles. After signing with Philadelphia last offseason for $2.75 million, Becton moved inside from tackle to guard, won the starting right guard job and played at a Pro Bowl-caliber level on the league's top offensive line. Becton's overall PFF grade ranked 21st among all guards.

Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis Colts

Julian Blackmon, 26, made 62 starts with the Indianapolis Colts over his first five pro seasons. The former third-round pick tallied three interceptions, four passes defended and 86 total tackles in 16 games last season. Blackmon's PFF grade ranked 48th out of 170 safeties.

Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb, 29, made his return last season from a gruesome knee injury suffered early in the 2023 campaign, but didn't look back to his old self. The four-time Pro Bowler carried the ball 102 times for 332 yards (3.3 average) and three scores in eight games, adding five receptions for 31 yards and one score on a Cleveland Browns offense that ranked dead-last in scoring. In Chubb's last full season in 2022, he averaged 5.0 yards per carry while racking up 1,764 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns.

Amari Cooper, WR, Buffalo Bills

Amari Cooper saw his numbers dip in 2024 as he split time between the Browns and Buffalo Bills. Following a midseason trade to Buffalo, the five-time Pro Bowler caught 20 of 32 targets for 297 yards and two touchdowns over eight games, giving him 44 total receptions for 547 yards and four scores on the year. Cooper, who turns 31 in June, has tallied over 1,000 receiving yards in seven of his 10 pro seasons.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Houston Texans

Stefon Diggs' first season with the Houston Texans was cut short by a torn ACL suffered in Week 8. Prior to the injury, the four-time Pro Bowler caught 47 of 64 targets for 496 yards and three touchdowns. The 31-year-old had recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in his previous six seasons.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

J.K. Dobbins, 26, got off to a blazing start last season in his return from an Achilles tear, tallying over 130 rushing yards in each of his first two games with the Los Angeles Chargers. But the former second-round pick didn't reach the 100-yard rushing mark for the rest of the year, finishing with 905 yards and nine touchdowns on 195 carries (4.6 average) over 13 games, and adding 32 receptions for 153 yards. The 13 games played were the most for Dobbins -- who has struggled with injuries -- since his 2020 rookie season.

Rasul Douglas, CB, Buffalo Bills

Rasual Douglas had a down year in his first full season with the Bills. The 29-year-old didn't record an interception over 15 games and allowed a career-worst 122.0 passer rating when targeted. His PFF grade ranked 132nd out of 223 cornerbacks. For comparison, Douglas had five picks with a 73.1 passer rating allowed in 2023, and four picks with a 88.5 passer rating allowed in 2022.

Matthew Judon, OLB, Atlanta Falcons

The Patriots traded Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons last August amid a contract dispute. But the 32-year-old pass rusher had one of his least productive seasons in 2024, tallying 5.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, 41 total tackles and one interception in 17 games. Judon, a four-time Pro Bowler who had 15.5 sacks in his last full season in 2022, had a PFF grade last season that ranked 194th out of 211 edge defenders.

Kyle Juszczyk, FB, San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Juszczyk, who turns 34 in April, was cut by the San Francisco 49ers, ending an eight-year run where he was a Pro Bowler each season. The star fullback was utilized as a run-blocking, pass-catching weapon in San Francisco, making 184 catches for 1,895 yards and 13 touchdowns over his 49ers tenure.

Eric Kendricks, LB, Dallas Cowboys

Eric Kendricks, playing for his third team in as many seasons, was PFF's 27th-rated linebacker in 2024. The 33-year-old recorded 138 total tackles, two interceptions, three sacks and four tackles for loss in 15 games with the Dallas Cowboys.

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Like David Andrews, Cooper Kupp will be changing uniforms for the first time in his career. The former second-round pick was cut by the Los Angeles Rams after an eight-year tenure that saw him win Offensive Player of the Year, Super Bowl MVP and a Lombardi Trophy. Last season, he caught 67 of 100 targets for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. Kupp, who turns 32 in June, has missed 18 combined games over the last three seasons.

Von Miller, OLB, Buffalo Bills

Von Miller's three-year run with the Bills came to an end after he was released in a cost-saving move. The eight-time Pro Bowler, who had zero sacks over 12 games in 2023, tallied six sacks, seven tackles for loss, eight QB hits and 17 total tackles in 13 games last season. While those may not be the gaudy numbers Miller posted in his prime, he was still graded 15th among all edge defenders by PFF. Miller, who turns 36 later this month, is eight sacks away from tying for 10th on the all-time NFL leaderboard.

C.J. Mosley, LB, New York Jets

C.J. Mosley was released by the Jets following a five-year tenure that was bookended by injury-shortened seasons. Mosley, who turns 33 in June, was limited to four games in 2024 due to multiple injuries, including a herniated disk in his neck. But the five-time Pro Bowler missed just one total game from 2021-23, ending that stretch with 152 tackles, two forced fumbles, one interception and seven passes defended in 2023.

Azeez Ojulari, OLB, New York Giants

Azeez Ojulari, a second-round pick of the New York Giants in 2021, recorded 22 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 107 total tackles and 37 QB hits in 46 appearances over his first four pro seasons. In 11 games last season, the 24-year-old had six sacks, seven tackles for loss, 10 QB hits and 28 total tackles. His PFF grade ranked 137th among 211 edge defenders.

Cam Robinson, T, Minnesota Vikings

Cam Robinson, 29, was traded midseason to the Vikings in 2024 following seven-plus years in Jacksonville. The former second-round pick made 17 starts last season, giving him 101 for his career. He was graded by PFF as the 56th-best tackle out of 141 players, ranking 49th in pass-blocking and 75th in run-blocking.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers' disastrous 2024 season with the Jets was capped by New York releasing the four-time NFL MVP. The 41-year-old's next destination appears to be down to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Vikings and the other team that plays at MetLife Stadium, the Giants. In 17 games last season, Rodgers completed 63% of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, as the Jets went 5-12.

Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Los Angeles Chargers

A shoulder injury limited Asante Samuel Jr. to four games last season. In 2023, the former second-round pick had two interceptions, 13 passes defended and 63 total tackles in 17 games. He allowed a passer rating of 87.4 on 96 targets.

Brandon Scherff, G, Jacksonville Jaguars

Brandon Scherff, 33, is coming off three straight 17-game seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The five-time Pro Bowler was graded by PFF as the 53rd-best guard among 135 players, and he ranked 19th in pass-blocking.

Tyron Smith, T, New York Jets

Tyron Smith was limited due to injury again last season, but the 34-year-old proved he still had it when he was on the field . In his first season away from Dallas, the eight-time Pro Bowler earned the 30th-best PFF grade among 141 tackles while appearing in 10 games. Smith has struggled to stay on the field in recent seasons, missing 44 games since 2020.

Justin Simmons, S, Atlanta Falcons

Justin Simmons signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal with Atlanta last offseason following eight years in Denver. The two-time Pro Bowler recorded two interceptions, seven passes defended and 62 total tackles over 16 games in 2024, with his PFF grade ranking 113th out of 170 safeties. Simmons, 31, has made 124 starts over his nine-year career.

Za'Darius Smith, DE, Detroit Lions

Za'Darius Smith, who split time between the Browns and Detroit Lions last season, tallied nine sacks, nine tackles for loss, 17 QB hits and 35 total tackles in 17 games. The 32-year-old three-time Pro Bowler was graded by PFF as the 33rd-best edge defender.

Kyzir White, LB, Arizona Cardinals

Kyzir White started all 17 games in his second season with the Arizona Cardinals, making 137 total tackles, one interception, 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and eight QB hits. White, who turns 29 later this month, was ranked by PFF at 156th among 189 linebackers. He did, however, rank 50th against the run.

Russell Wilson, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

As the Steelers reportedly chase Rodgers, Russell Wilson has scheduled meetings with the Browns and Giants. In his first season with Pittsburgh, Wilson completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five picks in 11 games. The Steelers went 6-5 with the 36-year-old under center before losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round. If he doesn't return to Pittsburgh, Wilson will be playing for suiting up for his fourth different team in five seasons.