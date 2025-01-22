Buffalo Bills fans may be known for eccentric antics, but instead of jumping on tables this week, they've banded together to jump to the support of an opposing player after he was subjected to a wave of online hate.

During the crucial playoff game on Sunday between Bills and the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews fumbled and then dropped a two-point conversion that would have tied the game in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, the Bills won 27-25 and will be facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday for the AFC Championship Game.

Andrews appeared heartbroken after the loss and video showed Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson consoling him after the game.

"We're a team," Jackson said. "It's all of us, bruh, it ain't just you."

Lamar Jackson puts his leadership skills on full display when consoling a devastated Mark Andrews



“It’s all of us. We’re a team. It’s all of us. It ain’t just you” pic.twitter.com/gXMZZOuJKq — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) January 22, 2025

Both Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh defended the tight end in interviews following the loss. Jackson reminded reporters that he was the cause of two turnovers in the first half and added that Andrews had been "battling all season."

Harbaugh described Andrews as a tough, high-character person, who he was confident would handle the scrutiny well. The coach added that he was proud of Andrews the same way he was of every player.

"There’s nobody that has more heart, and cares more, and fights more than Mark," Harbaugh said. "We wouldn’t be here without Mark Andrews."

But Ravens fans expressed their anger anyway, flooding Andrews' Instagram account with resentful comments. His last post was for National Diabetes Awareness Month in November, where Andrews discussed the continuous glucose monitoring system he uses to treat his Type 1 diabetes.

People called for his contract to be canceled in the comment section, with some calling him a "disappointment" and others implying they'd physically assault Andrews if they saw him. There were also supportive fans in the comments, encouraging Andrews to keep his head up.

But Andrews also received a wave of support from a surprising group of people: Bills Mafia, the fans of the team that just defeated the Ravens.

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs go head to head in the playoffs for the third time in five years to decide who will represent at Super Bowl LIX.

A GoFundMe campaign was started by a Bills fanpage to raise at least $5,000 for a Type 1 diabetes charity in Andrews' name.

"We want Bills Mafia to donate to Marks charity for juveniles with diabetes," the Bills Brief wrote in a post Monday. "Let’s reach a goal of at least 5k."

That goal was surpassed within hours, and as of Wednesday afternoon the GoFundMe page has raised more than $65,000.

The Baltimore Ravens praised the good sportsmanship and charitable efforts of the Bills fans. "Shout out to Bills Mafia for showing support to our guy Mark Andrews and donating to the @BreakthroughT1D organization, which works towards curing and improving the lives of those dealing with Type 1 diabetes," the team posted to X.

Donors who left comments on the GoFundMe page also offered Andrews supportive words, some noting that if anyone understood the pain of a lost game, it was Bills fans.

The team has never won a Super Bowl, despite making it to the big game every year between 1991 and 1994.

One donor named Pat Pericak wrote that his son also has Type 1 diabetes and that Andrews is a role model.

"Every day has its challenges, but as you’ve shown, you can overcome the challenges to achieve your goals," Pericak wrote. "One play doesn’t diminish all your achievements. This is just one more challenge that you will overcome. #BillsMafia has your back."

