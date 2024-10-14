New York Jets

How to watch Bills vs. Jets in Monday Night Football showdown

The AFC East rivals are looking for a bounce-back win in primetime

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New York Jets will kick off a new era with a pivotal Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills to close out Week 6.

The AFC East showdown marks the Jets' first game since head coach Robert Saleh was fired. Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich will now take charge of a 2-3 team that is coming off a defeat against the Minnesota Vikings in London last week.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

On the other side, the Buffalo Bills have cooled off since their strong 3-0 start. Josh Allen and Co. fell flat against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 for their first loss of the season and followed that up with a road loss against the Houston Texans in Week 5.

The last Bills-Jets Monday Night Football contest was an unforgettable one. Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury just four snaps into his Jets debut, but the team came through with a stunning overtime victory thanks to a punt return touchdown from Xavier Gipson.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

What will the next chapter in the Bills-Jets rivalry have in store? Here's what to know about the Monday night matchup.

When is the Bills vs. Jets Monday Night Football game?

The Bills and Jets will face off on Monday Night Football on Monday, Oct. 14, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

What time is the Bills vs. Jets Monday Night Football game?

Kickoff for Bills-Jets is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

New York Jets Oct 8

New York Jets fire Robert Saleh, Jeff Ulbrich named interim head coach

New York Jets 2 hours ago

Who is Jeff Ulbrich? Get to know the Jets' interim head coach

How to watch the Bills vs. Jets Monday Night Football game

Bills-Jets will air on ESPN and ABC. Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salter (sideline) will be on the call.

Viewers can also watch the "ManningCast" broadcast on ESPN2.

How to live stream the Bills vs. Jets Monday Night Football game

Live stream: Watch ESPN

Mobile app: ESPN app

Bills vs. Jets Monday Night Football weather forecast

NBC New York forecasts a 50-degree temperature for kickoff with a 0% chance of rain Monday night in East Rutherford.

This article tagged under:

New York Jets
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us