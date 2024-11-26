NFL

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield files nearly $12 million lawsuit against his father's company

The suit alleges that from 2018 to 2021, Camwood Capital Management Group transferred more than $12 million without his authorization.

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

Baker Mayfield
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield filed a federal lawsuit against a financial firm owned by his father, James Mayfield, accusing the company of failing to pay back nearly $12 million taken without his authorization.

The 29-year-old NFL star filed the civil lawsuit Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas for $11.7 million.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The suit alleges that from 2018 to 2021, Camwood Capital Management Group transferred more than $12 million from Mayfield and his wife "without his authorization, proper documentation, or adequate accounting of the transactions" to a subsidiary called Texas Contract Manufacturing Group.

Camwood allegedly used the money "however they desired," the suit says, including to fund acquisitions or to cover general operating expenses.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"For the period of time that Plaintiffs’ funds were being funneled to Defendants, Plaintiffs were the primary source of funding and capitalization for Defendants. In exchange, Plaintiffs received nothing," the suit says.

When Mayfield found out and questioned the company about it, Camwood allegedly avoided Mayfield's inquiries and "invented fictional explanations for their actions," according to the lawsuit.

Camwood did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment on Tuesday.

NFL

Dallas Cowboys 5 hours ago

Could the Cowboys extend Mike McCarthy? Jerry Jones says it's ‘not crazy'

Miami Dolphins 5 hours ago

Tyreek Hill's citations from police encounter outside Dolphins' stadium dropped

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV of Tampa reported that Camwood is owned by James Mayfield, and that his son, Matt Mayfield — Baker Mayfield's brother — has a stake in it.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

NFLLawsuits
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us