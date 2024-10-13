Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh briefly exits Sunday's game due to illness

The Chargers announced that Harbaugh was questionable to return.

By Mike Gavin

Jim Harbaugh
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh briefly exited the sideline during Sunday's game.

With the Chargers' matchup against the Denver Broncos just underway, the 60-year-old Harbaugh went into the medical tent before making his way to the locker room.

The Chargers soon announced that Harbaugh was questionable to return due to an illness, with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter taking over head coaching duties in his absence.

Harbaugh returned to the sideline later in the first quarter.

This is a developing story that will be updated

