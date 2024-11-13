Anthony Richardson is back.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday that the second-year pro will return as the team's starting quarterback this week against the New York Jets after being benched for two games.

Steichen added that Richardson will remain the Colts' starter for the rest of the season with Joe Flacco returning to his role as the backup.

Richardson was demoted two weeks ago in favor of the 39-year-old Flacco. The former Super Bowl MVP had six turnovers in two losses while Richardson sat on the bench.

Before being benched, Richardson's second NFL season wasn't going according to plan. In six starts, he completed just 44.4% of his passes with four touchdowns and seven interceptions. The 2023 No. 4 overall pick has started just 10 games in his young career after starting just 13 games in college at Florida.

Richardson, 22, will rejoin the lineup with a chance to lead the Colts back to the postseason. At 4-6, Indy is just one game behind the final AFC wild card spot.