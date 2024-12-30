Takeaways as Commanders rally vs. Falcons 30-24 on Sunday Night Football

Welcome back to the playoffs, Washington.

The Commanders punched their first NFL postseason ticket since the 2020 season with a 30-24 overtime home win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football Week 17.

Michael Penix Jr. got his second straight start for Atlanta, but started the game with an immediate pick. Still, Bijan Robinson helped the Falcons' offense roll early and they took a 17-7 lead into the break.

But the second half was a different story as fellow rookie Jayden Daniels got into a rhythm, helping Washington take a 24-17 lead late in the fourth. Penix Jr. showed poise and tied the game with a touchdown throw to Kyle Pitts, but later on a different possession backup kicker Riley Patterson couldn't nail a 56-yarder as time expired.

In overtime, Washington received the ball first and never looked back. Daniels led a 12-play, 70-yard drive that consumed 7:18 off the clock, resulting in a touchdown throw to Zach Ertz for the win.

DANIELS TO ERTZ



DANIELS TO ERTZ

THE @COMMANDERS ARE GOING TO THE PLAYOFFS!

Let's dive into the game further with takeaways:

Jayden Daniels illustrates stardom

The Commanders almost certainly have their franchise quarterback. While Daniels has experienced ups and downs in his rookie campaign, especially against the stronger contenders, he's still shown flashes of becoming an elite player himself.

That showed itself in this game when the Commanders needed a playmaker to get them back into the game with a playoff berth on the line. Daniels finished the game completing 24 of 36 passes for 227 yards, three touchdowns and a pick while also leading the team in rushing with 127 yards on 16 carries.

Washington may not make a deep playoff run this year, but the experience could be just as important for Daniels and Co.

Michael Penix Jr. not there yet

On the opposite spectrum, the lack of game time for Penix Jr. was also evident in the battle of the two young rookie signal callers. Penix Jr. didn't have the best game last time out vs. the New York Giants, but improved slightly in this one.

He finished with 223 passing yards, one touchdown and the aforementioned early pick on 19 of 35 completions. Robinson played a vital role in Atlanta's offensive production on the night, logging 90 yards on 17 carries for two scores.

The Falcons will need help to clinch the NFC South over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the record advantage heading into Week 18. But maybe things could've been different had Penix Jr. been QB1 from the get-go over Kirk Cousins.

NFC contender clinches thanks to Washington

The Los Angeles Rams have plenty of reasons to thank the Commanders now. Washington's win meant the Rams had enough cushion to win the NFC West and clinch a playoff spot with the Seattle Seahawks right on their tail.

Los Angeles is set to host Seattle to end the regular season, but now the matchup lost its significance and the Rams can take the game lighter with the playoffs being clinched. Matthew Stafford and Co. also got hot to end last season, so they will hope to make similar waves.