Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas returns onside kick for touchdown to beat Commanders

The first onside kick returned for a touchdown in 2024 belongs to the Dallas Cowboys.

In the closing seconds of their thriller against the Washington Commanders, Washington's onside kick attempt trailing 27-26 was recovered by Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas and returned to the end zone.

Thomas, a 24-year-old undrafted Georgia Tech product in 2022, sealed Dallas' stunning 34-26 result over its divisional rivals, which started the season strong but have now lost three straight.

Technically, though, Thomas could have simply gone down to end the game at that point. Despite scoring on the play, Washington still had a chance for a miracle being down by one possession.

Washington needed to attempt the onside kick after Austin Seibert missed his second extra-point try of the game, going 0-for-2 in the process.

The miss came off the heels of Jayden Daniels somehow finding Terry McLaurin, who took it the distance to cap an 86-yard play in the last minute.

Dallas, now 4-7 after snapping a five-game skid, will next host the lowly New York Giants. Washington will host the Tennessee Titans to end its winless drought.