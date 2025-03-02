Breaking News

Deebo Samuel shares farewell post to 49ers after Commanders trade

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Deebo Samuel's tenure with the 49ers has come to a bittersweet ending after San Francisco agreed to trade him to the Washington Commanders on Saturday.

And it didn't take long for the star wide receiver to take to his Instagram to share a heartwarming post to San Francisco and The Faithful.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

"Appreciate y'all for everything," Samuel wrote with a compilation video of some of his greatest moments in Red and Gold over the tune of DJ Khaled's "God Did."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

San Francisco agreed to trade Samuel to Washington for a fifth-round draft pick, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco after ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news Saturday.

Samuel requested a trade during his exit interview shortly after the 49ers' underwhelming 2024 season ended. San Francisco then gave Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy, permission to seek a trade on Feb. 9, and multiple teams reportedly showed interest in the All-Pro receiver.

The beginning of Samuel's farewell tribute video contains audio from a phone conversation between 49ers general manager John Lynch and Samuel on draft day in 2019.

NFL

Los Angeles Rams Feb 28

Matthew Stafford returns to the Rams for fifth season 

Kansas City Chiefs Feb 27

Chiefs' Travis Kelce plans to play next season rather than retire

"You ready to be a Niner?" Lynch asks Samuel.

"Yes, sir," Samuel replied.

"Yeah, we're fired up," Lynch said. "We're really excited."

Samuel consistently brought excitement to the 49ers for six seasons, helping them reach the NFC Championship Game four times and Super Bowl twice. His epic boombox walkouts with All-Pro tackle and close teammate Trent Williams set the tone for the squad and bring a newfound energy into the building.

While Samuel and the 49ers didn't win a championship together, the memories -- especially during that 2021 run -- will live on forever.

This article tagged under:

Breaking NewsDeebo Samuel
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us