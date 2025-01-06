Deshaun Watson has medical setback, leaving his future with Browns uncertain

Deshaun Watson’s future as Cleveland’s quarterback is more uncertain.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Monday that Watson suffered a setback in his recovery from an Achilles tendon rupture, and the team doesn’t know if or when he’ll be available in 2025.

“We’ll know more in the next couple days or weeks, Berry said.

Watson has only played in 19 games since signing a fully guaranteed five-year, $230-million contract with Cleveland in 2022. The deal has been a collective failure as Watson hasn’t played well when he’s been healthy.

Berry opened his season wrapup news conference with the unexpected update on Watson, who made just seven starts this season as the Browns (3-14) stumbled after making the playoffs a year ago.

Berry said the Browns only learned about Watson’s new medical situation during player exit meetings on Sunday, when the 29-year-old brought it up to team doctors. Berry emphasized it’s too early to know what it means to Watson and the team going forward. It’s not yet known if surgery will be necessary.

Watson had his Achilles repaired on Oct. 25. He has been splitting time in Ohio and Florida during his recovery. Watson has not spoken to the media since getting hurt.

“One thing I have learned from this year, I don’t want to rule out anything with a major injury,” Berry said. “We are still collecting all the information. Then obviously our focus is making sure that he can get as healthy as possible.”

Berry said the team should know more on Watson in the coming days. The team recently restructured the 29-year-old’s contract to get future salary-cap relief and flexibility.

Watson went 1-6 as a starter this season before injuring his Achilles on Oct. 20 against Cincinnati. He was among the NFL’s lowest-rated QBs at the time and his injury led to the Browns starting three more quarterbacks after playing five in 2023. Last season, Watson suffered a season-ending injury to his right throwing shoulder and underwent major surgery.

The Browns signed free agent Joe Flacco, who revived his career while leading Cleveland to a wild-card berth.

The Browns thought they ended their long search for a franchise QB when they signed Watson, who was a three-time Pro Bowler in Houston. But injuries and his sub-par play have put the team in the same spot it was in three years ago.

Berry didn’t outline any specific plans to improve the team’s quarterback play. Cleveland will have the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft and could select a young quarterback to develop. The Browns are also expected to sign a veteran free agent to either start next season or act as a “bridge” QB.

“That room will look different next year,” Berry said.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the only quarterback under contract next season. Jameis Winston signed a one-year deal as a free agent with Cleveland and could be an option. Winston sparked a stagnant offense after Watson got hurt — he passed for 497 yards in a loss at Denver — but wound up being benched after throwing eight interceptions in a three-game span.

Berry said he was personally “embarrassed” by the team’s regression this season. The Browns began what will be another busy offseason on Sunday by firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson. Berry feels the Browns still have a solid core of players to contend and he doesn’t see the necessity for a complete rebuild.

Berry said he expects defensive star Myles Garrett to stay with the Browns and retire with the team. Garrett, who finished with 14 sacks, recently put ownership on notice by saying he didn’t want to waste any more seasons rebuilding.

“I don’t envision an offseason where we’re moving on from a ton of core players,” Berry said.