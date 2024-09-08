Dolphins star Tyreek Hill detained by police entering stadium but will play in Week 1

Tyreek Hill was detained by police entering Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday morning ahead of the Miami Dolphins' Week 1 game.

The NFL's leading wide receiver from last season has since been released and will be available for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team confirmed in a statement. The Dolphins said that several teammates saw the incident and stopped to support Hill.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared a video of the incident, with Hill being handcuffed on the ground while surrounded by multiple officers.

Video of Tyreek Hill’s arrest today: pic.twitter.com/Kope2Ma6tk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2024

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported that Hill was cited for reckless driving. He then got into a verbal altercation with the police, according to Darlington, and the officer then chose to handcuff Hill.

Hill is available to play in the team's season opener, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET in Miami. The 30-year-old wide receiver is entering his third season with the Dolphins after signing a restructured contract with $65 million guaranteed last month.