The New York Giants got their quarterback of the future by trading their way back into the first round and selecting Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 overall pick Thursday night.

After taking Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall, New York acquired the 25th pick from Houston sent the Texans its second-round pick (No. 34), a third-round pick (No. 99) and a third-rounder in next year's draft.

The Giants signed veterans Russell Wilson — who’s expected to be the starter this season — and Jameis Winston last month as free agents and still have fan favorite Tommy DeVito, but they lacked a possible long-term answer at quarterback.

With Wilson and Winston already in New York, Dart won’t have to be rushed onto the field — at least not this season.

Dart was the second QB selected in this year's draft after Cam Ward went No. 1 overall to Tennessee.

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders was once considered a possibility to be taken by the Giants, even with the third overall pick. But New York passed on Sanders twice, and the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders had yet to be drafted.

Dart, a 6-foot-2, 223-pound Utah native, improved his draft positioning with an outstanding senior season at Mississippi. A first-team All-SEC selection, Dart ranked third in the FBS with 4,279 yards passing and was the Gator Bowl MVP in the Rebels’ victory over Duke after throwing for 404 yards and four TDs.

Dart played his first college season at Southern California, but transferred to Mississippi after his freshman year. In three seasons playing under Lane Kiffin, he set the school records for yards passing with 10,617 and total offense with 12,115.

Dart has been on NFL scouts’ radars since he was the national Gatorade Football Player of the Year during his senior year at Corner Canyon High School — where 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson also once played — after throwing for 4,691 yards and a Utah state-record 67 TD and only four interceptions.