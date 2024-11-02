Celebrity News

Jason Kelce appears to smash phone of man who called Travis gay slur for dating Taylor Swift

Kelce was in attendance with ESPN's "College GameDay" for Penn State vs. Ohio State Saturday

By Sanjesh Singh

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce appeared to smash the phone of a man who called his brother, Travis, a gay slur for dating star artist Taylor Swift.

Kelce, now a football analyst with ESPN, attended the Penn State vs. Ohio State game Saturday when videos of the incident on social media, which were verified by NBC News, circulated.

Multiple angles showed Kelce walking through the crowd with a case of beer in his hand when a man in the background could be heard shouting in Kelce's direction before using the slur.

Kelce then appeared to turn around, grab the phone, smash it on the ground, pick it up off the floor and walk away. A different angle appeared to show the man chase after Kelce asking for the phone back, to which words were exchanged.

The man's identity -- whether he was a student or general spectator -- was not immediately known.

ESPN did not have a comment when initially reached out to by NBC10 Philadelphia.

Kelce is in his first season as a broadcaster with ESPN following a 13-year NFL career with Philadelphia, where he won a Super Bowl (LII, 2017 campaign) along with being named a seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time First-Team All-Pro.

His brother, Travis, is still starring with the Kansas City Chiefs and is a three-time Super Bowl winner, most recently lifting the Lombardi Trophy last season.

Travis Kelce and Swift first began dating in the summer of 2023 as rumors picked up steam. Swift eventually started attending Chiefs games, both home and away, while Kelce has been present in multiple concerts of the 14-time Grammy winner.

