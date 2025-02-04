Eagles owner Jeff Lurie finally addresses report he's in mix to buy Celtics

NEW ORLEANS – Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeff Lurie said Monday he’s not interested in buying the Boston Celtics and is solely focused on continuing to guide the Eagles.

Speaking to the media for the first time since the NFL owners meetings in March, Lurie shot down a report by Bill Simmons of the Ringer, who said on his podcast and repeated on social media that Lurie was “in the running” to buy the Celtics, who were put up for sale in July by the Grousbeck family.

It wasn’t that outrageous to assume it was true, since Lurie grew up in Boston, is a lifelong Celtics fan and has the wealth to bid for a team expected to cost $5 to $6 billion.

But speaking at Super Bowl Opening Night at the Superdome Monday, Lurie denied that the Celtics are on his radar.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“I'm not really interested in acquiring another sports team,” he said. “I think it's connected because they were my childhood team. I've got a tremendous amount of respect for their whole culture. I sort of see it as like a kindred soul in the NBA.

“Wyc (Grousbeck) has been an outstanding owner. I love the way they've developed that team. We've got to celebrate so many banners over the years. But it's not something that's top of mind. My whole focus is on my love of the Eagles and to win another Super Bowl for Philadelphia. I'm obsessed, as you know.”

In December, Lurie sold an 8% share of the Eagles worth $664 million to outside investors, which increased speculation in Lurie’s interest in the Celtics.

Lurie bought the Eagles from Norman Braman in 1994 for $195 million. The franchise is now valued at $8.3 billion by Forbes.

He's also been grooming his son Julian to eventually take over the Eagles, and if he did buy the Celtics it made sense that his son would be ready to assume control.

But Lurie ended all the speculation Monday.

Or most of it.

“I don't expect anything (to happen),” he said. “Really, we're not (interested). I would never say never, but I'm not looking to own another sports franchise. The Celtics again are exceptional. They're so well run. They're so talented. It's my childhood team. However, I do not expect that to happen.”