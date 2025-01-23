Editor's note: The livestream of this trial could include graphic language and visuals that might be disturbing to some viewers.

The trial of New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers is expected to begin Thursday following an unexpected delay at the courthouse in Quincy, Massachusetts, a day earlier.

The 29-year-old NFL player, who signed a three-year extension with the Patriots last summer, is accused of assaulting a woman last fall after a sexual encounter. His trial was scheduled to get underway Wednesday with jury selection, but was postponed after a water main break at Quincy District Court.

Prior to the start of jury selection on Thursday morning, Peppers pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of cocaine. That case was continued without a finding for four months, with the stipulation that he must remain drug-free while on probation.

Prosecutors had asked for a six-month continuance, but the judge sided with the defense. Peppers will continue to be drug tested as part of the NFL's protocol and there will no travel restrictions, allowing him to return home to New Jersey.

Marc Alan Brofsky, Peppers' defense attorney, said when his client was arrested he was placed in the NFL's substance abuse program, which he said is more strict than any probation the court would impose. He was randomly tested up to 10 times a month -- sometimes more -- from October until he was discharged from the program at the end of December.

Peppers has pleaded not guilty to the other charges he is facing, including assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and strangulation. Six jurors are set to be selected from a pool of 43.

Prosecutors said they plan to call three witnesses -- the alleged victim and two police officers. The defense said it might call an expert but has not decided yet if it will do so.

According to police reports and court documents, during the early morning hours of Oct. 5, 2024, Peppers allegedly pushed a woman to the ground, shoved her head into a wall and repeatedly choked her after she received a phone call while they were in bed together.

Peppers has denied the woman's account, and his defense has said that he has cellphone videos of the woman that show she had no signs of serious injury, proving that he didn't commit the crimes he's accused of.

"There might be some evidence [Thursday] where the defense says look she said she had her head bashed against a wall but she didn't go to the hospital, and she didn't get stitches and there was no gash to her head," former prosecutor Wendy Murphy said. "Well you don't have to have injuries to your head to have your head smashed against a wall."

Peppers told police he believed the woman was making the allegations to destroy his NFL career, and his attorney said in court in November that the victim had filed a $10.5 million civil suit.