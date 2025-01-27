The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl.

Kansas City on Sunday beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 at home in the AFC Championship Game, returning to familiar territory in the league's premier showdown.

The result means Kansas City will now face off against the No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC in the New Orleans-based Super Bowl. It will be a rematch of the Big Game from two years ago, which the Chiefs won 38-35 that started their current three-peat bid.

Kansas City ended the 2024 regular season with a league-best 15-2 record, the second loss coming in the final week against the Denver Broncos where they rested key players. Prior to beating the Bills for the AFC crown, Kansas City topped the Houston Texans 23-14 in the divisional round.

So, with the Chiefs officially back in the Big Game, what is their history as they chase a historic three-peat? Here's what to know:

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs made?

Kansas City will be making its seventh appearance in the Super Bowl in 2025.

When was the Chiefs’ last Super Bowl appearance?

The Chiefs last made the Super Bowl a season ago in 2024, where they beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime 25-22.

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won?

The Chiefs have won four Super Bowls. The first came in 1970 when they beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7.

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl history

Here's a look at each result in Kansas City's Super Bowl history:

Super Bowl 1967 : 35-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers

: 35-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers Super Bowl 1970 : 23-7 win vs. the Minnesota Vikings

: 23-7 win vs. the Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl 2020 : 31-20 win vs. the San Francisco 49ers

: 31-20 win vs. the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 2021 : 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl 2023 : 38-35 win vs. the Philadelphia Eagles

: 38-35 win vs. the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2024: 25-22 win vs. the San Francisco 49ers

