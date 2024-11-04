NFL

How to watch Lions vs. Texans on Sunday Night Football in Week 10

Sunday Night Football is headed to Houston for an intraconference clash.

By Max Molski

Houston, we have a potential Super Bowl preview.

The Houston Texans will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 10 with plenty of playoff stakes.

On one side, the Texans are 6-3 and two games clear of their AFC South foes in the division standings. However, the team is coming off a disappointing defeat at the hands of the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

Then there's Detroit, which is one of the hottest teams in football at 7-1. The Lions are coming off an impressive victory in rainy Green Bay, where they extended their winning streak to six games.

Who will come out on top in Houston, and could these teams potentially meet again in New Orleans in February? Here's how you can watch Lions-Texans on NBC and Peacock.

When is the Lions vs. Texans Sunday Night Football game?

The Lions and Texans will face off on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Nov. 10, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

What time is the Lions vs. Texans Sunday Night Football game?

Kickoff for Lions-Texans is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Lions vs. Texans Sunday Night Football game

Lions-Texans will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2024 season.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America," as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the Lions vs. Texans Sunday Night Football game

Live stream: PeacockNBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/AndroidNBC mobile app

