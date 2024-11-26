Rams receiver DeMarcus Robinson arrested on suspicion of DUI just hours after loss to Eagles

The Los Angeles Rams awoke to some troubling news on Monday morning, just hours after their blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

According to NFL Network’s Clayton Holloway, wide receiver DeMarcus Robinson, a key contributor to the Rams offense this season, and one of Matthew Stafford’s favorite targets, was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to a release from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) West Valley Area office, Robinson, 30, was cited and later released to a responsible party. The incident occurred around 5:13 a.m. on northbound US-101, where CHP officers observed a white Dodge sedan clocking speeds north of 100 mph. After initiating a traffic stop, officers identified the driver as Robinson and reported signs of alcohol impairment.

NFL Media confirms #Rams WR Demarcus Robinson was arrested and released early morning by the California Highway Patrol on suspicion of DUI. pic.twitter.com/dx85rNGfph — Clayton Holloway (@HollowayNFLN) November 26, 2024

The arrest is a stark contrast to Robinson’s standout performance just hours earlier, where he caught a touchdown pass in the Rams’ losing effort at SoFi Stadium.

The loss marked another frustrating chapter in what has been an uneven aseason for the Rams, who have struggled to find consistency in a tough NFC West division.

Robinson, now in his ninth NFL season, has been one of the bright spots for Los Angeles this year. Leading the team with six touchdown receptions, the veteran wideout has been a reliable target for quarterback Matthew Stafford, recording 26 catches for 384 yards over 11 starts. His role as a leader on the field has been evident, making this incident all the more disheartening for fans and teammates alike.

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, Robinson spent six years in Kansas City, where he earned a Super Bowl ring. A journeyman since, he had a one-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Rams in 2023. His experience and knack for finding the end zone have made him a valuable piece in Sean McVay’s offense.

Monday’s arrest is a sobering reminder of the responsibilities that come with being in the public eye, especially for athletes who serve as role models both on and off the field. While details about the incident are still emerging, the Rams organization has yet to issue a formal statement regarding Robinson’s arrest.

For now, the focus will undoubtedly shift to how this situation is handled moving forward. The NFL’s personal conduct policy could come into play, and any potential disciplinary actions from the league or the team remain to be seen.

For a franchise looking to rebound from a disappointing loss, this incident adds another layer of adversity.

And for Robinson, a moment of poor judgment threatens to overshadow a career marked by resilience and productivity.