Here's when Buccaneers star Mike Evans reportedly will return from injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to navigate injuries to their top-two wideouts as their season enters a precarious stage.

During Monday night's 41-31 loss at home to the Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay lost WR1 Mike Evans after he aggravated his hamstring injury on a dropped pass.

After hauling in a 25-yard touchdown reception earlier in the affair, Evans could not continue and was ruled out for the game.

Evans now will be out until after Tampa Bay's Week 11 bye, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

WR Mike Evans is expected to be out until after the Buccaneers’ Week 11 bye due to the hamstring injury he suffered Monday night. pic.twitter.com/mKQLpKIkyv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2024

Tampa Bay, at 4-3 and tied for second in the NFC South, will meet the Atlanta Falcons at home for a first-place battle, travel to the currently unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football before returning home to host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10.

Evans then would be slated to return on Nov. 24 when the Buccaneers return from their bye and travel to face the New York Giants.

The 31-year-old, who has never went a season without at least 1,000 receiving yards, had recorded 26 catches for 335 yards and six touchdowns through seven appearances. The 12.9 yards per catch currently is his lowest career average.

Tampa Bay also lost WR2 Chris Godwin against Baltimore, as he suffered a dislocated ankle in the closing minutes with the game essentially wrapped up. Godwin reportedly will undergo surgery and could miss the rest of the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was carted off the field in Week 7 following a severe leg injury.