What to know about the Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 3

Who's ready for a double dose of MNF?

Monday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season will feature two overlapping games in prime time. And each matchup will feature a playoff hopeful in the AFC looking to avoid an 0-3 start.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will go for their first win when they visit Josh Allen and the 2-0 Buffalo Bills. Jacksonville is coming off an ugly 18-13 home loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, meanwhile, will look to get in the win column when they host No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels and the 1-1 Washington Commanders. Cincinnati dropped to 0-2 with a gut-wrenching road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

This is the second straight season with several MNF doubleheaders -- there were three last year and the 2024 slate features four. The MNF doubleheaders have come after Disney, which owns ESPN and ABC, increased its number of regular-season games from 17 to 23 in the latest NFL media rights deal.

Jags-Bills and Commanders-Bengals will overlap rather than air back-to-back. Here's how to watch both Week 3 contests:

What time does the Jaguars vs. Bills game start?

Jaguars-Bills will kick off from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Jaguars vs. Bills game on?

The game will air on ESPN.

How to stream the Jaguars vs. Bills game live

It will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

What time does the Commanders vs. Bengals start?

The Commanders and Bengals will square off at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati at 8:15 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Commanders vs. Bengals game on?

Commanders-Bengals will air on ABC.

How to stream the Commanders vs. Bengals game live?

The game will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

When are the Monday Night Football doubleheaders in 2024?

The other MNF doubleheaders are slated for Weeks 4, 7 and 15. Here's a look ahead to those matchups:

Week 4

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Week 7

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

Week 15