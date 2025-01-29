Bill Belichick suggests renaming Super Bowl trophy after Tom Brady

Ladies and gentlemen, the Brady Trophy...

Yes, a name change has been proposed for the iconic hardware awarded annually to the Super Bowl champion. Bill Belichick suggested renaming the Lombardi Trophy after his former quarterback Tom Brady.

"Maybe they should name it the Brady Trophy," Belichick said on the "Let's Go!" podcast. "He won seven of them."

The trophy, of course, is named after Vince Lombardi, the former Green Bay Packers coach who guided his team to victory in the first two Super Bowls.

Brady won an NFL-record seven Super Bowls, six alongside Belichick with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Players win games," said Belichick, who is now the football coach at the University of North Carolina. "You can't win games without good players. I don't care who the coach is, it's impossible. You can't win without good players."

Belichick, who also won two championships as a coordinator with the New York Giants, holds the record for most Super Bowl titles as a head coach with six. But he said he wasn't the one making plays on the field.

"I didn't make any tackles. I didn't make any kicks," he said. "That was [Adam] Vinatieri that made that kick in four inches of snow.

And he didn't throw for over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns over 10 Super Bowls like Brady.

"You got to have good players and as a coach, you want to give your players a chance to win," Belichick said. "You want to put them in a position where if they go out there and play well, they'll have a chance to win. That's what Coach [Bill] Parcells taught me, is there's always a way to win. You just got to figure out what it is, and you have to give the players a chance."

Podcast co-host Jim Gray responded by saying, "They don't name it the Starr Trophy," in reference to Lombardi's former quarterback Bart Starr.

That led to Belichick's "Brady Trophy" suggestion.

Brady was named Super Bowl MVP a record five times. Perhaps that award, named the Pete Rozelle Trophy after the former NFL commissioner, should become the Tom Brady Trophy.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.