Patriots-Titans recap: Drake Maye's miracle TD not enough in OT loss

What to Know Rookie QB Drake Maye made an incredible play at the end of regulation, finding Rhamondre Stevenson for a game-tying, 5-yard TD pass.

Maye also committed three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble) and threw the game-losing pick in overtime.

Tony Pollard gashed the Patriots for 128 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after falling to 2-7.

Drake Maye giveth, and Drake Maye taketh away.

The New England Patriots rookie had a roller-coaster day against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. He made one of the plays of the year to force overtime in Nashville with a touchdown pass at the end of regulation, but also made several costly turnovers, including a fourth-quarter fumble that set up a Titans touchdown and an interception in overtime.

The bad outweighed the good for Maye and the Patriots, who fall to 2-7 after a 20-17 loss in Week 9.

Check out our full game recap below for highlights, analysis and more from a wild one at Nissan Stadium.