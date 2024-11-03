New England Patriots

Live Blog EndedNov 3, 2024

Patriots-Titans recap: Drake Maye's miracle TD not enough in OT loss

The rookie QB had an eventful day in Nashville.

By Nick Goss, Phil Perry, Darren Hartwell and Justin Leger

What to Know

  • Rookie QB Drake Maye made an incredible play at the end of regulation, finding Rhamondre Stevenson for a game-tying, 5-yard TD pass.
  • Maye also committed three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble) and threw the game-losing pick in overtime.
  • Tony Pollard gashed the Patriots for 128 rushing yards and a touchdown.
  • The Patriots currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after falling to 2-7.

Drake Maye giveth, and Drake Maye taketh away.

The New England Patriots rookie had a roller-coaster day against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. He made one of the plays of the year to force overtime in Nashville with a touchdown pass at the end of regulation, but also made several costly turnovers, including a fourth-quarter fumble that set up a Titans touchdown and an interception in overtime.

The bad outweighed the good for Maye and the Patriots, who fall to 2-7 after a 20-17 loss in Week 9.

Check out our full game recap below for highlights, analysis and more from a wild one at Nissan Stadium.

