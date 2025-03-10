New England Patriots

Live Updates

Live updates: Tracking Patriots news as NFL free agency heats up

Can Mike Vrabel attract marquee talent to New England?

By Darren Hartwell, Logan Reardon, Nick Goss and Phil Perry

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • The legal tampering window for free agency opens at 12 p.m. ET.
  • The Patriots reportedly signed ex-Titans LB Harold Landry on Sunday.
  • New England enters free agency with the most cap space in the NFL.
  • The team's most pressing needs are at offensive tackle, receiver and edge rusher.

Mike Vrabel's first real opportunity to improve the New England Patriots has arrived.

Monday marks the unofficial start of NFL free agency, as the league's "legal tampering" window opens at 12 p.m. ET, allowing teams to begin negotiating with pending free agents. While no deal can become official until the "real" start of free agency on Wednesday, March 12, we should see plenty of agreements reached Monday beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

The Patriots should be heavily involved on the free agent market, as they boast the most cap space in the NFL ($121.8 million, per Over The Cap) and have several critical roster needs, headlined by offensive tackle, wide receiver and edge rusher.

Follow along with our live blog below for all Patriots-related news and updates throughout the day.

