New York Jets fire Robert Saleh, Jeff Ulbrich named interim head coach

The New York Jets have fired head coach Robert Saleh.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news on Tuesday, just two days after the Jets' 23-17 loss in London against the Minnesota Vikings, and the team later confirmed it.

Jeff Ulbrich, who was serving as defensive coordinator, has been named the interim head coach. Ulbrich, 47, has been the Jets' DC since 2021 when Saleh was hired.

"This morning, I informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer serve as the head coach of the Jets," team owner Woody Johnson said in a statement. "I thanked him for his hard work these past three-and-a-half years and wish him and his family well moving forward. This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"Jeff Ulbrich will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the season. He is a tough coach who has the respect of the coaches and players on this team. I believe he along with the coaches on this staff can get thee most out of our talented team and attain the goals we established this offseason."

Saleh spent over three seasons as the Jets head coach, going 20-36 and never finishing with a winning record (4-13 in 2021, 7-10 in 2022 and 2023). New York is 2-3 this season, just one game behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East with a Monday Night Football matchup looming in six days.

Schefter reported that Saleh had one year left on his contract, but the franchise was obviously determined to move on after two straight losses and an unproductive start to Aaron Rodgers' tenure. The 40-year-old quarterback has seven touchdowns and four interceptions through five weeks, and his 81.6 passer rating is the worst of his career as a starter.

Despite boasting top-five defense in yardage in 2022, 2023 and 2024 (through five games), the Jets never figured out their quarterback situation under Saleh. The team started six different signal callers in his 56 games -- Zach Wilson (33), Mike White (7), Rodgers (6), Joe Flacco (5), Trevor Siemian (3) and Tim Boyle (2).

After facing the Bills at home in Week 6, the Jets will hit the road for a Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.