It’s a new NFL season on the field and in the booth.

A variety of networks will be in charge of televising and streaming the 272 games that make up the 2024 regular season, giving dozens of play-by-play voices, analysts, sideline reporters and studio personalities a chance to step up to the mic.

The greatest quarterback of all time will make his debut as a game analyst, while his head coach will be partnering with a former rival. Another streamer has entered the game, too, with a pair of holiday matchups.

These are the voices that will call this year’s NFL action.

NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)

Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Terry McAulay (rules analyst)

NBC is gearing up for its 19th season as the home of Sunday Night Football.

Mike Tirico will once again be joined by Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sideline. Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth will provide pregame insight and a recap of the day’s earlier action on Football Night in America, which begins at 7 p.m. ET each Sunday night.

The network will kick off its 2024 coverage – and the 2024 season as a whole – with the annual NFL Kickoff Game, in which the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens. From there, Eagle, Blackledge and Hartung will call a Peacock-exclusive game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6, before Tirico, Collinsworth and Start return for the first Sunday Night Football Game of the year between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams.

In all, NBC Sports will broadcast 24 games in 2024: 21 regular season games on NBC and Peacock, the Peacock-exclusive game on Sept. 6, a wild card game and a divisional round game.

FOX

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)

Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Megan Olivi (sideline)

Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline)

Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Jen Hale (sideline)

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline)

Mike Pereira (rules analyst), Dean Blandino (rules analyst)

Tom Brady will make his long-awaited NFL broadcasting debut in 2024 as part of FOX's top team alongside Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi. The seven-time Super Bowl champion's first game will come in Week 1 when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Cleveland Browns.

Brady will be back in the Super Bowl in February, as FOX will broadcast Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025.

Greg Olsen joins FOX's B team with Joe Davis and Pam Oliver.

Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson will once again make up the “FOX NFL Sunday” desk with additional insight from Jay Glazer and Rob Gronkowski. Charissa Thompson, Charles Woodson, Michael Vick, Peter Schrager, Colin Cowherd and Julian Edelman will appear on “FOX NFL Kickoff” with occasional appearances from Cooper Manning.

CBS

Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Jason McCourty (analyst), A.J. Ross (sideline)

Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)

Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Jay Feely (analyst), Ross Tucker (analyst)

Gene Steratore (rules analyst)

For select games: Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Amanda Balionis (sideline), Tiffany Blackmon (sideline), Amanda Guerra (sideline)

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson are heading into their eighth season together after calling the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers in February.

James Brown will host “The NFL Today” with analysts Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, JJ Watt, Matt Ryan and NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The recently retired J.J. Watt will also make appearances on the show throughout the season.

ESPN/ABC

Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

Peyton Manning (analyst), Eli Manning (analyst), Bill Belichick (featured guest)

John Perry (rules analyst)

Buck and Aikman will embark on their third season together at ESPN and 23rd season together overall.

Bill Belichick is the biggest addition to the company's Monday Night Football broadcasts. The former Patriots head coach will join Peyton and Eli Manning as a featured "ManningCast" guest throughout the season.

ESPN and ABC have four Monday Night Football doubleheaders in 2024 beginning with Week 3. ESPN has not yet announced who will be calling games opposite Buck and Aikman on those days.

Jason Kelce will join host Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, Adam Schefter and Michelle Beisner-Buck on Monday Night Countdown.

Prime Video

Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Terry McAulay (rules analyst)

Amazon Prime Video is entering its third season as the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football and bringing back its broadcast team of Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung.

Prime Video will broadcast 16 regular season games in 2024. Along with 15 games in the traditional Thursday Night Football slot, the streaming service will also have a Black Friday game for the second straight year with the 2024 edition featuring the Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

The streaming service will also broadcast its first NFL playoff game this season in the wild card round.

NFL Network

NFL Network will broadcast seven games in 2024: three in London, one in Munich and a Saturday tripleheader in Week 17.

The network is expected to announce the broadcasters for those games at a later date. Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci and Cynthia Frelund will handle pregame coverage for NFL Network on “NFL Gameday Morning.”

Netflix

Netflix will made its NFL broadcasting debut on Christmas with two games: Chiefs at Steelers and Ravens at Texans.

The streaming giant has not found announcers to call those games yet, but CNBC reported in June that it was reaching out to existing broadcasters with hopes that one of them will produce the games.