Slowest 40-yard dash times in NFL combine history

The NFL combine is a showcase of athletic talent. But just like the games, there are players who come in last.

Take the 40-yard dash. While players line up for the drill one at a time, there is still a last-place finisher.

A poor run at the combine doesn’t define a player, though. Tom Brady’s 5.28-second run in 2000 stood as the slowest run by a quarterback at the combine for more than a decade. He still was drafted in the sixth round by the New England Patriots and … well, you know the rest.

Tom Brady's 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2000! pic.twitter.com/3qdNy1Vb26 — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) October 7, 2016

While there are plenty of impressive combine records, let’s look back at some of the slowest 40-yard dashes before the 2025 class of prospects convenes in Indianapolis.

Slowest 40-yard dash time in NFL combine history

Regis Crawford holds the title of slowest 40 time in combine history.

The Arizona State guard hit the ground running at the 2004 combine. He completed the slowest recorded 40-yard dash with a 6.07, per NFL.com. Since players get multiple runs in the 40, Crawford logged a 6.05 as his official time, marking the slowest time in combine history, according to Pro Football Reference, which has combine results dating back to 2000. Crawford was not drafted and never played an NFL game.

Houston offensive lineman Isaiah Thomson is the only other player to have their official 40 time clock in over six seconds, recording a 6.00 at the 2011 combine.

Looking at more recent history, Orlando Brown went from slowest man at the combine to a perennial Pro Bowler. The former Oklahoma offensive lineman posted a 5.85 in the 40, the slowest mark of any player across the last 10 NFL combines. He went on to be drafted in the third round by the Baltimore Ravens and went on to earn four straight Pro Bowl selections – and a Super Bowl title – from 2019 to 2022 with the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. Brown signed a lucrative free agent deal in the 2023 offseason.

Slowest QB 40-yard dash time in NFL combine history

One of Brady’s former backups shares the title of slowest 40 time by a quarterback.

Arkansas’ Ryan Mallett posted a 5.37 at the 2011 combine before being selected by the Patriots in the third round of that year’s draft. Mallett tied a mark set by Central Missouri State signal caller Toby Korrodi in 2007.

Over the last 10 combines, Cornell’s Jeff Mathews has the slowest QB 40 time with a 5.26.

Slowest RB 40-yard dash time in NFL combine history

Destry Wright out of Jackson State set the slowest mark for a running back at the combine with a 4.84 40 in 2000. Syracuse’s Jerome Smith tied that time in 2014.

Slowest WR 40-yard dash time in NFL combine history

Mississippi State’s De’Runnya Wilson’s 4.93 time in 2016 is the slowest on record for a wide receiver.

Slowest NFL combine 40-yard dash times

Here are the slowest 40 times overall, as well as from top offensive positions, from each of the last 10 combines (there was no combine in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic):

Overall

2024: Jeremy Flax, OL, Kentucky – 5.64

2023: Henry Bainivalu, G, Washington – 5.50

2022: Noah Elliss, DT, Idaho – 5.66

2020: Trey Adams, OL, Washington – 5.60

2019: Nate Herbig, OL, Stanford – 5.41

2018: Orlando Brown*, OL, Oklahoma – 5.85

2017: Damien Mama, OL, USC – 5.84

2016: Landon Turner, OL, North Carolina – 5.58

2015: Adam Shead, OL, Oklahoma – 5.74

2014: James Hurst, OL, North Carolina and Cyrus Kouandjio*, OL, Alabama – 5.59

QB

2024: Spencer Rattler*, South Carolina – 4.95

2023: Tyson Bagent, Shepherd – 4.79

2022: Skylar Thompson*, Kansas State – 4.91

2020: Jake Fromm*, Georgia – 5.01

2019: Dwayne Haskins*, Ohio State – 5.04

2018: Mike White*, Western Kentucky – 5.09

2017: Sefo Liufau, Colorado – 5.08

2016: Brandon Doughty*, Western Kentucky – 5.22

2015: Sean Mannion*, Oregon State – 5.14

2014: Jeff Mathews, Cornell – 5.26

RB

2024: Audric Estimé*, Notre Dame – 4.71

2023: Tavion Thomas, Utah – 4.74

2022: Kyren Williams*, Notre Dame – 4.65

2020: Benny LeMay, Charlotte – 4.75

2019: Elijah Hoyfield, Georgia – 4.78

2018: Dimitri Flowers, Oklahoma – 4.83

2017: Devine Redding, Indiana – 4.76

2016: Shadrach Thornton, NC State – 4.75

2015: Kenny Hilliard*, LSU – 4.83

2014: Jerome Smith, Syracuse – 4.84

WR

2024: Isaiah Williams, Illinois – 4.63

2023: Jalen Brooks*, South Carolina – 4.69

2022: Slade Bolden, Alabama – 4.66

2020: Quintez Cephus*, Wisconsin – 4.73

2019: Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Texas – 4.75

2018: Tavares Martin, Washington State – 4.80

2017: Drew Morgan, Arkansas – 4.74

2016: De’Runnya Wilson, Mississippi State – 4.85

2015: Devin Funchess*, Michigan – 4.70

2014: Chris Boyd, Vanderbilt – 4.73

*Drafted

