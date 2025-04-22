From the No. 1 pick to Mr. Irrelevant, here's how to watch the 2025 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans are about to officially be on the clock.

Tennessee clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on the final day of the 2024 regular season. And, after months of scouting and deliberations, the Titans will have to finally submit a selection this week -- barring a last-minute trade.

Tennessee's top overall selection will kick off a three-day draft event featuring seven rounds and more than 250 total picks. This year's draft is being held in an NFC North city for the second straight year, as Green Bay, Wisconsin, takes over hosting duties from Detroit.

From the first pick to Mr. Irrelevant, here's how to watch the NFL draft:

When is the NFL draft?

The NFL draft runs from Thursday, April 24, to Saturday, April 26.

Where is the NFL draft being held?

The most iconic NFL stadium is serving as the backdrop for this year's draft, as the event is being held outside of Lambeau Field in Green Bay, home of the Packers.

How many rounds are in the NFL draft?

There are seven rounds in the NFL draft. The first round is on Thursday followed by Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

How many picks are in the NFL draft?

A total of 257 picks will be made in this year's draft.

Who has the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft?

The Titans are kicking off the draft for the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since relocating from Houston to Tennessee. Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell (1978), defensive end John Matuszak (1973) and wide receiver Larry Elkins (1965) were all selected first overall by the Houston Oilers.

And Tennessee is expected to use this year's top overall selection on Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. Following two-year stints at both Incarnate Word and Washington State, Ward was a Heisman Trophy finalist with the Hurricanes in 2024. He ranked second in the nation in passing yards (4,313) and first in passing touchdowns (39) while completing 67.2% of his passes. The senior signal caller threw seven interceptions over 454 attempts.

What time does the NFL draft start?

The first round of the draft gets underway at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT on Thursday.

What time does Day 2 of the NFL draft start?

The event continues Friday starting at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT.

What time does Day 3 of the NFL draft start?

The final day of the draft begins at noon ET/11 a.m. CT/9 a.m. PT on Sunday.

Where can I watch the NFL draft?

All seven rounds of the draft will air across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes.

Where can I stream the NFL draft live online?

The event is also available to stream on NFL.com, the NFL app, ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

What's the 2025 NFL Draft order?

Here's the order of picks for the draft's opening round:

1. Tennessee Titans

2. Cleveland Browns

3. New York Giants

4. New England Patriots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

7. New York Jets

8. Carolina Panthers

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Chicago Bears

11. San Francisco 49ers

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Indianapolis Colts

15. Atlanta Falcons

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Cincinnati Bengals

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Green Bay Packers

24. Minnesota Vikings

25. Houston Texans

26. Los Angeles Rams

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. Detroit Lions

29. Washington Commanders

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Philadelphia Eagles

You can check out the full seven-round order here.