Every NFL team's home and away opponents for 2025 regular season

Two hundred seventy-two games are in the books, and 272 more have been decided for next season.

The conclusion of the 2024 NFL regular season set playoff seeding in stone. Because of the NFL’s schedule construction, the 2024 results also shaped the layout of the 2025 campaign.

Each team’s annual 17-game slate includes six games against divisional foes, six against non-division teams from the same conference and five against teams from the other conference. Three of those games (two intraconference and one interconference) are determined based on divisional standings from the prior season, pinning teams that placed in the same spot of their respective divisions against one another.

Now that this season’s standings are finalized, every team knows who it will play in those three contests for 2025, along with the other 14 matchups that were already determined ahead of time.

The inclusion of a 17th regular season game for each team starting in 2021 added an uneven element to the schedule. The NFL’s rotation will give AFC teams nine home games and eight road games in 2025, while NFC teams will have eight home games and nine road games.

Though dates and times will not be announced until the spring, there is already plenty to look forward to across the 2025 regular season schedule.

Here is a look at the full home and away schedule for all 32 teams next season.

Arizona Cardinals

Home: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans, Packers

Away: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Saints, Buccaneers, Texans, Colts, Cowboys, Bengals

Atlanta Falcons

Home: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Bills, Dolphins, Commanders

Away: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, 49ers, Patriots, Jets, Vikings, Colts

Baltimore Ravens

Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Patriots, Jets, Bears, Lions, Texans, Rams

Away: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Bills, Dolphins, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs

Buffalo Bills

Home: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Eagles

Away: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Texans

Carolina Panthers

Home: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Bills, Dolphins, Cowboys

Away: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, 49ers, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Jaguars

Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Browns, Steelers, Saints

Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Eagles, Commanders, Ravens, Bengals, 49ers, Raiders

Cincinnati Bengals

Home: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Patriots, Jets, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Cardinals

Away: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Bills, Dolphins, Packers, Vikings, Broncos

Cleveland Browns

Home: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Bills, Dolphins, Packers, Vikings, Titans, 49ers

Away: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Patriots, Jets, Bears, Lions, Raiders

Home: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, Cardinals

Away: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Bears, Lions, Broncos, Raiders, Panthers, Jets

Denver Broncos

Home: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys, Giants, Bengals, Packers

Away: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Commanders, Jets

Detroit Lions

Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Browns, Steelers, Buccaneers

Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Eagles, Commanders, Ravens, Bengals, Rams, Chiefs

Green Bay Packers

Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Eagles, Commanders, Ravens, Bengals, Panthers

Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Browns, Steelers, Cardinals, Broncos

Houston Texans

Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Buccaneers

Away: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens

Indianapolis Colts

Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals, 49ers, Dolphins, Falcons

Away: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Home: Texans, Colts, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Jets, Panthers

Away: Texans, Colts, Titans, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals, 49ers, Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs

Home: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Commanders, Ravens, Lions

Away: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys, Giants, Bills

Las Vegas Raiders

Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys, Giants, Browns, Bears

Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Commanders, Patriots

Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Commanders, Steelers, Vikings

Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys, Giants, Dolphins

Home: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Saints, Buccaneers, Texans, Colts, Lions

Away: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans, Eagles, Ravens

Home: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Buccaneers, Chargers, Commanders

Away: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Colts

Minnesota Vikings

Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Eagles, Commanders, Ravens, Bengals, Falcons

Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Cowboys, Giants, Browns, Steelers, Seahawks, Chargers

Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Raiders, Giants

Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans

New Orleans Saints

Home: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Cardinals, 49ers, Patriots, Jets, Giants

Away: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Titans

Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, 49ers

Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Bears, Lions, Broncos, Raiders, Saints, Patriots

Home: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Cowboys

Away: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Buccaneers, Jaguars

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Bears, Lions, Broncos, Raiders, Rams

Away: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, Buccaneers, Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers

Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Bills, Dolphins, Packers, Vikings, Colts, Seahawks

Away: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Patriots, Jets, Bears, Lions, Chargers

Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans, Bears

Away: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Saints, Buccaneers, Texans, Colts, Giants, Browns

Seattle Seahawks

Home: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Saints, Buccaneers, Texans, Colts, Vikings

Away: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans, Commanders, Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Cardinals, 49ers, Patriots, Jets, Eagles

Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Rams, Seahawks, Bills, Dolphins, Lions, Texans

Tennessee Titans

Home: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Saints

Away: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals, 49ers, Browns

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Bears, Lions, Broncos, Raiders, Seahawks

Away: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, Falcons, Dolphins