Key injuries for NFL Week 2: Latest news on Jordan Love, Russell Wilson and more

One week into the NFL season, teams across the league are already dealing with important injuries.

From quarterback questions to other star contributors, here's the latest on 10 injured players entering Week 2.

Jordan Love, QB, Packers

The Green Bay Packers were dealt a serious blow at the end of their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, as quarterback Jordan Love went down with a knee injury in the final seconds.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Green Bay opted not to place Love on injured reserve, meaning he will not be required to sit at least four games. Still, as of Tuesday, it appears the team will be turning to newly acquired Malik Willis for its Week 2 contest against the Indianapolis Colts.

Russell Wilson, QB, Steelers

Russell Wilson spent his first game in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform on the sideline due to a calf injury. Justin Fields started in his place and helped the team pull out an 18-10 victory in Atlanta.

Wilson may not get the chance to face his former team in Denver in Week 2, either. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that the team is preparing for Fields to be under center once again against the Broncos.

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

Josh Allen landed one his left, non-throwing hand when he dove for a touchdown in the Buffalo Bills' opening-week victory over the Arizona Cardinals. He said after the game that his hand was "fine" despite it being heavily taped.

It's a quick turnaround for Allen and the Bills, as they will head to Miami for a Thursday Night Football contest against the Dolphins.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

Christian McCaffrey was a surprise scratch for the San Francisco 49ers' Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets. The diagnosis also raised eyebrows, as he was listed out with calf and Achilles injuries.

Jordan Mason went off against the Jets in McCaffrey's place, so the 49ers might be more inclined to give the All-Pro runner some extra rest on a short week before they face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Puka Nacua, WR, Rams

Puka Nacua landed on injured reserve after aggravating a knee injury in the Los Angeles Rams' overtime loss against the Detroit Lions.

The second-year pass catcher will not be able to return until the Rams' Week 7 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders at the earliest.

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

Tee Higgins was sorely missed in the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots, and ESPN's Adam Schefter said he does not expect the wide receiver to suit up in Week 2 when the team visits the Kansas City Chiefs as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

Rome Odunze, WR, Bears

Rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze injured his knee in his NFL debut with the Chicago Bears.

His status for the Bears' Week 2 Sunday Night Football tilt with the Houston Texans is uncertain, though he reportedly is "week-to-week."

Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys

Jake Ferguson suffered a bone bruin and a minor sprain in his left knee during the Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 thrashing of the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN's Todd Archer reported that Ferguson may not miss any additional game time and that he could play against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

David Njoku, TE, Browns

As if Sunday's loss wasn't bad enough, the Browns were dealt an injury blow to tight end David Njoku, who sustained an ankle injury. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Njoku is "week-to-week."

Derrick Brown, DT, Panthers

The Carolina Panthers could be without one of their top defensive players for the rest of the 2024 season.

Defensive lineman Derrick Brown suffered a "potentially season-ending" meniscus injury that will require surgery, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported. The surgery will determine an exact timeline.