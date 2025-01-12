Who's ready for some more NFL playoff action?

The postseason kicked off Saturday with a pair of AFC Wild Card Round matchups — and both were decided by double digits.

The No. 4 Houston Texans took the playoff opener from the No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers, picking off Justin Herbert four times en route to a 32-12 victory. The four interceptions were more than Herbert had thrown over the entire regular season.

Then, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry powered the No. 3 Baltimore Ravens to a 28-14 victory over the AFC North rival No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson threw for two touchdowns and rushed for 81 yards, while Henry racked up 186 yards and two scores on the ground.

Baltimore and Houston now advance to the Divisional Round, joining the top-seeded Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. And three more Divisional Round berths will be up for grabs when Wild Card Weekend continues on Sunday.

From the matchups to the schedule and how to watch, here's what to know about Sunday's playoff slate:

What NFL playoff games are on today?

Sunday of Wild Card Weekend will feature a tripleheader starting with the No. 2 Buffalo Bills hosting the No. 7 Denver Broncos. It will be Denver's first playoff game since the 2015 season.

Then, the No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles will meet the No. 7 Green Bay Packers for the second time this season; Philadelphia defeated Green Bay 34-29 in Brazil back in Week 1. The Packers will be hoping for a repeat of last postseason when they stunned the then-NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys to become the first No. 7 seed to ever advance.

The third and final game of the day will also be a rematch from Week 1, as the No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and No. 6 Washington Commanders battle on Sunday Night Football. Jayden Daniels made his NFL debut against the Bucs in Tampa, where Washington lost 37-20, and now his playoff debut will come at Raymond James Stadium, as well.

What time are the NFL playoff games today?

Here's a look at the start times for Sunday's games:

Broncos at Bills: 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT/10 a.m. PT

1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT/10 a.m. PT Packers at Eagles: 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. PT Commanders at Buccaneers: 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT

Where to watch, and stream today's NFL playoff games

And here's where to watch the games on TV and stream them online:

What NFL playoff games are on tomorrow?

The Wild Card Round will wrap up with a Monday Night Football matchup between the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams and No. 5 Minnesota Vikings. The game was moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

When is the NFL Divisional Round 2025?

The Divisional Round will take place Saturday, Jan. 18, and Sunday, Jan. 19.