The midpoint of the NFL regular season is here so it's understandable to begin blocking off dates to lock in this winter for the next major football scheduling domino now that the trade deadline has passed: Playoffs.

Even if the postseason doesn't start until early 2025, fans must to take into account four rounds of action that includes an expanded seven-team bracket for each conference.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be seeking a historic three-peat as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continue to anchor the team, but there will be contenders hoping to play spoiler.

So, when will the playoffs commence in 2024-25? Here are the key dates to know:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

When does the NFL regular season end?

The NFL regular season will conclude with Week 18 action on Jan. 5.

When do the NFL playoffs begin?

The 2024-25 NFL playoffs will get underway with super wild card weekend, which is slated for January 11-13.

NFL playoffs schedule 2025

Here are the dates for each NFL playoff round in 2025:

Super wild card weekend: Saturday, Jan. 11 - Monday, Jan. 13

Saturday, Jan. 11 - Monday, Jan. 13 Divisional round: Saturday, Jan. 18 - Sunday, Jan. 19

Saturday, Jan. 18 - Sunday, Jan. 19 Conference Championships: Sunday, Jan. 26

When is the 2025 Pro Bowl?

The 2025 Pro Bowl games will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2.

When is Super Bowl 2025?

Super Bowl LIX will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Where is Super Bowl 2025?

Super Bowl LIX will be played at Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints.

Once the 2025 game is in the books, New Orleans would have hosted eight Super Bowls. It first hosted Super Bowl IV in 1970 and last held the game in 2013 for Super Bowl XLVII.

The Lombardi Trophy is made of sterling silver by Tiffany & Co.