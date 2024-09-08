NFL

What's the record for most safeties in an NFL game? Broncos eye history in Week 1

The Broncos are looking to match a 40-year NFL record.

By Logan Reardon

Jonathon Cooper
Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images

The goal for NFL teams is to get into the end zone with the ball.

But if you can tackle your opponent in the end zone when they have the ball, that works too.

The Denver Broncos did that pretty well in the first half of Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, with two safeties in the two quarters.

Sean Payton's team is just the 19th in NFL history to have two or more safeties in a single game, but the first to do so since 2017. Seven years ago, it was the Miami Dolphins pulling off the feat against... the Broncos.

What's the record for most safeties in an NFL game?

While 18 teams have had two safeties in a game, only one has had three: the Los Angeles Rams in 1984.

John Robinson's squad did it on Sept. 30, 1984 in a 33-12 win over the New York Giants. All three of the Rams' safeties on that day came in the third quarter.

How many safeties did the Broncos have in Week 1?

Through the first half, the Broncos have two safeties against the Seahawks.

The first came with 11:22 to play in the second quarter when Seahawks lineman Anthony Bradford was called for a holding penalty in the end zone. Then, the Broncos stuffed Zach Charbonnet in the backfield to pick up another two points with 4:24 left in the half.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1832893772096847957

