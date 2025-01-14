Here are the NFL teams that have never been to or won a Super Bowl

The NFL playoffs began with five Super Bowl title-less franchises in the field. Now, that number is down to three.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings saw their bids for a first Lombardi Trophy end in the opening round of the postseason. The No. 5-seeded Vikings were bounced by the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams on Wild Card Weekend, while the No. 5 Chargers fell to the No. 4 Houston Texans, another franchise seeking its first Super Bowl championship.

The Texans, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions enter the Divisional Round as the remaining playoff teams without a Super Bowl title. Detroit and Houston have never appeared in the Big Game, either.

As those three teams try to take another step toward that elusive first championship, here's a look at the company they're trying to graduate from:

How many NFL teams have never been to the Super Bowl?

The Lions and Texans are among the four teams that have never played in a Super Bowl, along with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cleveland and Jacksonville have each lost three times in the AFC Championship Game while Detroit suffered its second NFC Championship Game defeat just last season. Houston hasn't made it beyond the Divisional Round since the franchise's inaugural 2002 season.

How many NFL teams have never won the Super Bowl?

There are 12 teams that have never hoisted the Lombardi Trophy: the Bills, Browns, Chargers, Jaguars, Lions, Texans, Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans.

Which NFL teams have the most Super Bowl losses without a win?

The Bills and Vikings have both come up one win shy of a first Super Bowl title four times, more than any other title-less team. The Bengals are 0-3 in the Super Bowl, while the Falcons and Panthers have each suffered two defeats in the Big Game.

The Cardinals, Chargers and Titans all lost their lone Super Bowl appearance.

When and where is the Super Bowl 2025?

The AFC and NFC champions will battle for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday, Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.