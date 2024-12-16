NFL

Who is playing in NFL's Week 16? Here's the full schedule

Eagles-Commanders, Texans-Chiefs and Broncos-Chargers highlight the upcoming slate

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Just three weeks remain in the 2024 NFL regular season.

Week 16 has an unorthodox setup given it's a week before Christmas, with two games occurring on Saturday.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

But first, Thursday Night Football kicks things off with an important AFC West clash when the Denver Broncos visit the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both Saturday games are pivotal AFC showdowns, with the Houston Texans at the Kansas City Chiefs up first before the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the rival Baltimore Ravens.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Eight games then form the early window Sunday, chief among them being the Philadelphia Eagles at the Washington Commanders for a key NFC East clash. The three late window games are headlined with the Minnesota Vikings at the Seattle Seahawks.

Sunday Night Football will have Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys, the former pushing for the NFC South title.

Monday Night Football will conclude the week with the New Orleans Saints at the Green Bay Packers.

NFL

NFL

How to watch Buccaneers vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 16

NFL

Takeaways as Packers rout Seahawks 30-13 on Sunday Night Football

Here's the full slate:

This article tagged under:

NFL
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us