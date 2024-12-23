Who is playing in NFL's Week 17? Here's the full schedule

The penultimate week of the 2024 NFL regular season is shaping up to be colossal.

It kicks off earlier than usual with two games on Christmas Day Wednesday. Both are important AFC clashes as the Kansas City Chiefs will be at the Pittsburgh Steelers while the Baltimore Ravens will visit the Houston Texans.

Thursday Night Football will stream its last game of the regular season, an NFC affair between the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears.

Similar to Week 16, there will be games on Saturday. This time, though, there are three. All have important playoff implications in both conferences, with the Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals duking it out for a wild card spot.

The early window on Sunday features six games, chief among them being the Green Bay Packers at the Minnesota Vikings. Only two games form the late window, with the Dallas Cowboys at the Philadelphia Eagles one of them.

Sunday Night Football will be a battle of two hopeful NFC contenders as the Atlanta Falcons, now led by Michael Penix Jr., will be at the Washington Commanders.

Monday Night Football will feature a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game when the Detroit Lions travel to the San Francisco 49ers, though the latter team isn't enjoying the same success as last season.

Here's a look at the full lineup: