NFLPA report card reveals best and worst of every NFL team: Here are the results

NFL players handed out some grades for their teams in the third annual report card, which was unveiled Wednesday by the NFLPA.

The survey asked players to take a deep dive into various categories, including ownership, head coaches, team travel, dining areas and more.

There were 1,695 players who graded their teams, which accounts for 77% of the NFLPA's membership.

Here are all the results:

NFL team report card rankings

The 32 teams were ranked based on the results for all 11 categories: treatment of families, food/dining area, nutritionist/dietitian, locker room, training facility, training staff, weight room, strength coaches, team travel, head coach and ownership.

For the second straight year, the Miami Dolphins came in at No. 1 and the Minnesota Vikings were No. 2. On the other side of things, the Arizona Cardinals were at the bottom.

Here's how the overall ranking turned out:

Which teams are the biggest risers and fallers from last year?

With the report card picking up more publicity, teams have scrambled to rise up the rankings. Here are some of the notable changes from 2024 and 2025:

The Commanders, under new owner Josh Harris, new coach Dan Quinn and new quarterback Jayden Daniels, rose from dead last (32nd) to 11th.

The Chargers and Falcons both drastically improved with their new coaches Jim Harbaugh and Raheem Morris, respectively. LA jumped from 30th to fifth, while Atlanta went from 25th to third.

The Super Bowl champion Eagles fell from fourth to 22nd, with players citing three things that need fixing: providing childcare on game days (like most NFL teams do), prioritizing first-class seating for players instead of coaches and staggering lunch times to avoid overcrowding in the cafeteria.

The Jaguars and Giants were inside the top-10 last year but dropped outside the top-15 for 2025. Jacksonville went from fifth to 18th, while New York went from eighth to 20th.

NFLPA report card team by team grades