Dolphins release WR Odell Beckham Jr. with four games left in regular season

The veteran receiver was playing on a one-year, $3 million deal that was worth up to $8.25 million with incentives.

The Miami Dolphins final push to make the NFL playoffs will come without one of its biggest names: WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The team announced the veteran wideout's release Friday, two days ahead of its Week 15 contest at the Houston Texans.

Beckham had missed a pair of practices this week for what was described as "personal reasons," and finished with just 55 receiving yards and no touchdowns in his one year with the club.

The lack of productivity in 2024 for Beckham stemmed from knee surgery he underwent in the offseason. He started the season on the physically unable to perform list before making his debut in Week 5 against the New England Patriots.

Beckham, 32, previously played for the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams.

