Packers' Jordan Love returns to practice after knee injury, could play Week 3

Green Bay could be getting its QB1 back much sooner than expected.

Packers star Jordan Love returned to practice Wednesday, twelve days after suffering an apparent MCL injury in the team's season opener versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.

Jordan Love has returned to practice... https://t.co/s4spTnI4MS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2024

Love's expected timetable to return was initially slated to be between three-to-six weeks, but his limited participation in Green Bay's routines could suggest an earlier comeback is on the cards.

Green Bay, 1-1, heads to Tennessee Sunday to take on Will Levis and the 0-2 Titans. Love, who in practice wore a protective brace covered by a sleeve that extended almost his whole leg, said he'd still want medical clearance before heading back on the field.

In the 25-year-old's absence during Week 2's home game against the Indianapolis Colts, recently acquired Malik Willis stepped up and helped Green Bay to a narrow 16-10 win. Willis completed 12 of 14 passes for 122 yards, one touchdown and no picks.

If Love cannot play Sunday, Willis would take the field against the team who drafted him in the third round in 2022, then flipped him for a seventh-rounder this past offseason from Green Bay. But Willis isn't looking at the matchup as a potential revenge game.

"No, I could care less, man," Willis said Wednesday. "I think I got paid the whole time I was there. I'm more than blessed for the opportunities given me. They brought me into this league, whether those guys are there or not. That organization, they took a shot on me. ... They did a great job by me."

