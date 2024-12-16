Takeaways as Packers rout Seahawks 30-13 on Sunday Night Football

Week 15's Sunday Night Football ended in a comfortable one-sided affair.

The Green Bay Packers went on the road and conquered the Seattle Seahawks 30-13 in a game the latter really never founded their footing in.

Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs found their rhythm early and didn't let up, while Geno Smith struggled before leaving the action early with a knee injury, being replaced by Sam Howell.

Seattle made it 23-13 in the fourth quarter and increased the pressure slightly on Love and Co., but a Howell interception eventually sealed the deal.

The result moved Green Bay to 10-4 while Seattle dropped to 8-6 in a tight NFC West race. Let's analyze the prime time game further with three takeaways:

Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs shine

The Packers were led to victory by their two best offensive talents. Love stepped up with a clean game, throwing for 229 yards on 20 of 27 completions for two touchdowns and no picks while not taking a sack.

Jacobs carried the rock 26 times for 94 yards and a touchdown, continuing his excellent first campaign with Green Bay.

Romeo Doubs caught both of Love's touchdowns, including a ridiculous low snag that iced the game late in the fourth.

“HOW DID DOUBS CATCH THAT?!” 😱



An INSANE grab in the back of the end zone.



📺 NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/PoalStVKPR — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 16, 2024

Seattle won't go far with Geno Smith

The Seahawks are in position to make the playoffs, whether that's as the NFC West winners or through the wild card. But they're still not that much different with Mike Macdonald as head coach, especially with Geno Smith under center.

Prior to the knee injury, Smith completed 15 of 19 passes for 149 yards, no touchdowns and one pick while being sacked three times. Seattle did give Smith an extension after his play made them relevant in playoff conversations, but he's still not the team's long-term signal caller and a short playoff run, if at all with three weeks to go, is likely.

Young Packers shine on defense

The Packers have become known for deploying several top young prospects on offense, but don't forget about their underrated defense, too.

Leading the way in the win was 23-year-old linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and 24-year-old defensive end Kingsley Enagbare. Cooper led the team with seven total tackles (six solo), one sack, two tackles for loss, two QB hits and two passes defended, on top of a 22-yard interception return on Howell.

Enagbare had five solo tackles (second most for Green Bay) that included three tackles for loss, two sacks and two QB hits. The Packers indicated last season they're built for a deep playoff push. With young talents like this on both sides of the ball, they should be in the mix again.

