Perfect 1972 Dolphins pop champagne after Chiefs pick up first loss

With the Chiefs losing to the Bills on Sunday, the '72 Dolphins will remain the only unbeaten NFL team for at least another year.

They'll drink to that.

Members of the 1972 Miami Dolphins broke out the champagne on Sunday to celebrate another year of solo perfection.

With the Kansas City Chiefs losing to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the '72 Dolphins will remain the only unbeaten NFL team for at least another year. The Chiefs entered the game with a 9-0 record and were the NFL's last remaining undefeated team in 2024.

It now makes 52 years since the Dolphins became the only team ever to post a season without a loss.

Hall of Fame running back Larry Csonka was seen in a photo posted to X by the Dolphins drinking champagne to toast the occasion.

NFLMiami Dolphins
