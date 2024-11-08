NFL

Pope Francis keeps accidentally tweeting about the New Orleans Saints

If anyone was going to help the team pull off a miracle...

By Max Molski

The New Orleans Saints could use all the help they can get right now, and they continue to receive blessings from the Vatican.

Pope Francis took to X last Friday for All Saints Day and shared a message using "#Saints." However, that's the official hashtag for the struggling NFL team, so its fleur-de-lis logo appeared in the post on the social media site.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

That post went up before the Saints lost to the lowly Carolina Panthers, marking their seventh straight defeat after a 2-0 start and prompting the team to fire head coach Dennis Allen.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Looking for a miracle to turn their season around, the NFL's Saints keep getting blessed by the pope -- albeit accidentally.

Pope Francis used #Saints a second time on Tuesday, calling them "precious pearls," before tripling down with a third post, saying "We cannot become #Saints with a frown."

NFL

NFL 10 hours ago

Winners, losers as Ravens stun Bengals 35-34 on Thursday Night Football

Christian McCaffrey 15 hours ago

49ers star Christian McCaffrey expected to play Week 10 vs. Buccaneers

The team got in on the fun and thanked the pope for his blessings.

While Saints fans haven't had much to smile about lately, people across the football world had a field day in Pope Francis' comments.

The Saints will look to turn their blessings into results when they host the rival Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans on Sunday.

This article tagged under:

NFLReligion
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us