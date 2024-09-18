The Pro Football Hall of Fame has begun the process of inducting its next class.

On Wednesday, 167 modern-era players were officially nominated for the Class of 2025 -- including 16 first-year eligible candidates.

There are a number of notable names on the ballot this year, with perhaps none more controversial than Eli Manning. The former New York Giants quarterback is a two-time Super Bowl MVP, but his regular season numbers leave a lot to be desired (117-117 record, 366 touchdowns, 244 interceptions).

Other first-year nominees include offensive linemen Marshal Yanda, Joe Staley, Ryan Kalil and Travis Frederick, running backs Marshawn Lynch and Darren Sproles, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, tight ends Vernon Davis and Delanie Walker, linebackers Luke Kuechly and Terrell Suggs, defensive backs Antoine Bethea, Aqib Talib and Earl Thomas and kicker Adam Vinatieri.

The Screening Committee will reduce the list from 167 down to 50, with an announcement coming in October. Then, the full 50-person Hall of Fame Selection Committee will cut the list to 25 later this fall before it gets down to 15 finalists. The candidacy of those final 15 will be debated ahead of Super Bowl LVIX to decide the new class, which can consist of three, four or five modern-era players.

Here are all the nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 (* = finalist for Class of 2024):

QUARTERBACKS

Marc Bulger

Randall Cunningham

Jake Delhomme

Doug Flutie

Rich Gannon

Jeff Garcia

Donovan McNabb

Eli Manning

Steve McNair

Tony Romo

RUNNING BACKS

Shaun Alexander

Terry Allen

Jamal Anderson

Tiki Barber

Larry Centers (FB)

Jamaal Charles

Stephen Davis

Corey Dillon

Warrick Dunn

Charlie Garner

Eddie George

Priest Holmes

Steven Jackson

Chris Johnson

homas Jones

John Kuhn (FB)

Vonta Leach

Dorsey Levens

Jamal Lewis

Marshawn Lynch

Eric Metcalf (also WR/PR/KR)

Glyn Milburn (also WR)

Lorenzo Neal (FB)

Clinton Portis

Tony Richardson (FB)

Robert Smith

Darren Sproles (also PR/KR)

Fred Taylor*

Chris Warren

Ricky Watters

Ricky Williams

WIDE RECEIVERS

Anquan Boldin

Donald Driver

Antonio Freeman

Irving Fryar

Torry Holt

Joe Horn

Chad Johnson

Brandon Marshall

Derrick Mason

Herman Moore

Muhsin Muhammad

Jordy Nelson

Andre Rison

Jimmy Smith

Rod Smith

Steve Smith Sr.

Demaryius Thomas

Hines Ward

Reggie Wayne

Wes Welker

Roddy White

TIGHT ENDS

Ben Coates

Vernon Davis

Antonio Gates*

Jeremy Shockey

Delanie Walker

Wesley Walls

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Willie Anderson* (T)

Bruce Armstrong (T/G)

Matt Birk (C)

Lomas Brown (T)

Ruben Brown (G)

Jahri Evans* (G)

Travis Frederick (C)

Jordan Gross (T)

Ryan Kalil (C)

Lincoln Kennedy (T)

Olin Kreutz (C)

T.J. Lang (G/T)

Nick Mangold (C)

Logan Mankins (G)

Tom Nalen (C)

Jeff Saturday (C)

Mark Schlereth (G/C)

Josh Sitton (G)

Chris Snee (G)

Joe Staley (T)

Dave Szott (G)

Brian Waters (G)

Richmond Webb (T)

Erik Williams (T)

Steve Wisniewski (G)

Marshal Yanda (G)

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

John Abraham (DE also LB)

Jared Allen* (DE)

La'Roi Glover (DT/NT)

Casey Hampton (DT/NT)

Robert Mathis (DE)

Chester McGlockton (DT)

Haloti Ngata (DT)

Simeon Rice (DE)

Clyde Simmons (DE/DT)

Justin Smith (DE)

Neil Smith (DE)

Henry Thomas (DT/NT)

Justin Tuck (DE)

Ted Washington (NT/DT)

Vince Wilfork (DT/NT)

Jamal Williams (DT/NT)

Kevin Williams (DT)

Pat Williams (DT)

LINEBACKERS

Jessie Armstead

Brendon Ayanbadejo

Cornelius Bennett

Lance Briggs

Keith Brooking

NaVorro Bowman

Tedy Bruschi

Donnie Edwards

James Farrior

London Fletcher

James Harrison

Luke Kuechly

Willie McGinest (also DE)

Ken Norton Jr.

Julian Peterson

Bill Romanowski

Takeo Spikes

Terrell Suggs

Mike Vrabel

Lee Woodall

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Eric Allen* (CB)

Eric Berry (DB)

Antoine Bethea (S)

Dré Bly (DB)

Kam Chancellor (S)

Nick Collins (DB)

Antonio Cromartie (CB)

DeAngelo Hall (DB)

Rodney Harrison* (S)

Eugene Robinson (DB)

Samari Rolle (DB)

Allen Rossum (DB)

Bob Sanders (S)

Aqib Talib (CB)

Earl Thomas (S)

Charles Tillman (CB)

Troy Vincent (CB)

Darren Woodson* (S)

PUNTERS/KICKERS

David Akers (K)

Gary Anderson (K)

Darren Bennett (P)

Jason Elam (K)

Jeff Feagles (P)

Jason Hanson (K)

John Kasay (K)

Sean Landeta (P)

Shane Lechler (P)

Pat McAfee (P)

Brian Moorman (P)

Matt Stover (K)

Matt Turk (P)

Mike Vanderjagt (K)

Adam Vinatieri (K)

SPECIAL TEAMS